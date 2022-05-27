Who is Chanel Ayan from RHODubai? Meet the first black supermodel to feature in Dubai magazine

Bravo is bringing another Real Housewives show, titled The Real Housewives of Dubai (RHODubai), to viewers. The show will feature well-known personalities and socialites from the city after which it is named, as is the custom of the franchise.

One of the most famous personalities to be featured on the show is supermodel Chanel Ayan, who is married to artist and model Luca Salves. The couple has a teenage son who also models for campaigns in Dubai.

Ayan is the first black supermodel to ever feature in a Dubai magazine. She has also appeared in multiple international editions of Vogue, and has worked for top fashion brands including Amato Couture, Channel, Dior, Moschino, Cartier, Dolce & Gabbana, Tiffany, Valentino, and Louis Vuitton.

Chanel Ayan was born and raised in Kenya

Chanel Ayan (real name: Ayan Pillott) is a Kenyan of Somalian descent. She got a taste of modeling at the age of 17 while she was still in Kenya, and the reality TV star then decided to move to Brazil. She met her now-husband Salves there, amid her flourishing career as a new model.

After getting married, the couple moved to the USA and worked with the Elite Model Agency. Their fate then took them to Dubai, and they have been staying there ever since. The couple has spent 18 years in Dubai.

In an introductory video for RHODubai, Chanel Ayan said:

“My name is Ayan and I’m originally from Kenya. I’ve been in Dubai for 18 years. I moved here with my husband who’s from Idaho. Had my son here. I’m the first black supermodel in Dubai. First person from my village or from my generation to do something really big as this. So I feel so proud!”

Ayan has apparently worked with every brand and designer in the Middle East. She was reportedly the muse of one of the top-end designers. In an interview from 2019, Ayan revealed that she wore dresses for celebrities before they were sent to them.

Talking about her career, she said:

“I am the muse for one of the biggest designers in the world, the Amato couture. He has dressed Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Nicky Minaj, Shakira and JLo he says am his muse. I usually dress clothes for celebrities before he sends them to the USA for Oscars or anything.”

Ayan also added:

“Funny thing I used to fit for Nicky Minaj and we have very different bodies but they would check colors and design that will fit her. I wore the same white dress that Beyonce wore in Grammys before it was sent to the USA.”

Apart from being a supermodel, Ayan is also a businesswoman, developing her own line of skincare and beauty products in collaboration with makeup artist Toni Malt, called Ayan by Toni Malt and Ayan Skin respectively.

She is also an avid traveler who has been to Budapest, India, Bali, Georgia, Prague, Tokyo, Paris, Greece and Portugal among other places, according to her Instagram.

Meanwhile, she is all set to appear in Bravo’s RHODubai Season 1.

All about RHODubai Season 1 premiere

RHODubai is all set to premiere on Bravo on Wednesday, June 1, at 9.00 PM ET. The show promises to be full of drama and entertainment for viewers.

In addition to Ayan, RHODubai also stars Nina Ali, Caroline Brooks, Caroline Stanbury, Lesa Milan, and Sara Al Madani. The storyline will revolve around their new group dynamics, their personal lives and their careers.

New episodes will air every Wednesday on Bravo.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Mohini Banerjee