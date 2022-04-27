What time will Met Gala 2022 air on Vogue? Live streaming details and more about the event

The Met Gala 2022 is currently the most-awaited celebrity event, and a top priority for fashion enthusiasts. The 2022 Gala is set to take place on the first Monday of May as usual, May 2 to be precise.

While it may be impossible for all fans and fashion enthusiasts to make a physical appearance on the red carpet or witness the event from up close, there is always the option to experience the Met Gala virtually through the Vogue livestream at 6 p.m. E.T. The stream will kick off on Vogue's official website and across all digital platforms of the fashion authority.

More details about the Met Gala 2022 live stream

Met Gala 2022 live streaming details (Image via @intoitmag/ Instagram)

On Monday, May 2, 2022, the official Met Gala 2022 live coverage will be hosted by Vogue. For fans, it is a front-row seat to the event's legendary red carpet.

The stream will kick off at 6 p.m. ET on Vogue's social media profiles, namely Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. This year, the Met Gala livestream will be hosted by three notable personalities. Actor and singer Vanessa Hudgens, TV star and actor La La Anthony, and Vogue's editor-at-large Hamish Bowles will co-host the livestream event.

They will show us around the iconic red-carpet steps and conduct exclusive interviews with A-list celebrities. Needless to say, all three of the hosts are effortlessly charming and entertaining, so we know we are in for a good time.

Attendees will begin arriving at the event at 5:30 p.m. ET. The stream usually goes on for three and a half hours and wraps up around 9:00 p.m. ET, making sure fans have enough time to see the celebrities who are fashionably late.

Celebrities, in the meantime, will check out the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibit before the musical performances and dinner. In past years, we have seen musical performances by Cher, Rihanna, Kanye West, Lady Gaga, Madonna and more. This year's performance list has not been unveiled yet.

Unfortunately, fans won't be able to see past the red carpet due to Anna Wintour's no-phones rule. In 2015, Anna Wintour told Page Six in an interview that the Metropolitan Museum of Art would be free of cameras and social media. She further stated that all the attendees were informed in the notice itself.

"The use of phones for photography and social media will not be permitted inside the gala."

The infamous bathroom selfie at Met Gala 2017. Image via Instagram.

However, Kylie Jenner was bold enough to break the strict no-phone-policy with her bathroom selfie at the Met Gala 2017. Many celebrities were featured in the selfie, including her elder sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

What to expect?

Fans are waiting for the Gala's 2022 red carpet, as it is themed around gilded glamor. Guests are expected to serve theatrical and over-the-top ensembles following white-tie dressing rules. The official co-chairs for the Met Gala 2022 will be Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Regina King. The honorary chairs for the event will be Vogue's Anna Wintour, Tom Ford, and Adam Mosseri.

