What is Caroline Brooks’ profession? RHODubai star walked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2022

Bravo is all set to premiere The Real Housewives of Dubai (RHODubai) this week, featuring six socialites from the City of Gold.

One of the housewives is Caroline Brooks, who came to Dubai 12 years ago with her ex-husband. After her divorce, she worked hard to become financially independent for herself and her son. The single mother is now one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the city.

In fact, her success led her to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. She shared two of her looks from the event on her social media profiles.

Caroline Brooks to appear in RHODubai, her career and personal life explored

Originally from Newton, Massachusetts, Caroline Brooks (also known as Dxb) was born to immigrant parents from Honduras. She is a first-generation American and Afro-Latina, and has a son named Adam.

Brooks met her ex-husband in New York, where she was pursuing an internship. Since he was from Dubai, the duo moved to the UAE after their engagement. According to Cosmopolitan, she didn’t receive any big settlement money from her divorce, and instead had to work her way up to find financial independence as a single mother.

Her bio on Bravo reads:

“While they were married, Caroline served as the marketing manager for his group of companies, giving her a taste of what it was like to run a major business in the Emirates. After they separated, the single mom was determined to find financial independence, becoming one of the first female real estate directors in the area.”

It continues:

“In recent years, Caroline has made a shift into the beauty sector with Glass House Salon and Spa, a luxury salon that caters to women of all colors, hair textures and skin types.”

As per her Instagram bio, Brooks is a Dubai real estate director, as well as owner and founder of her luxurious salon & spa, The Glass House Dubai. She also appears to be health-conscious. The fashionista is now a philanthropist and does not fear rejection. She told Cosmopolitan:

“Rejection never discourages me because I love where I am now…if you’re driven enough and know exactly what you want, you’ll get it.”

In 2020, Brooks made headlines for dating Mombasa governor Hassan Joho. She was also reportedly involved with Nigerian footballer Odion Jude Ighalo, but there have been no recent updates regarding her love life.

She is all set to appear in RHODubai on Bravo.

All about RHODubai Season 1 premiere

RHODubai will feature six housewives, including Caroline Stanbury, Chanel Ayan, Lesa Milan, Caroline Brooks, Nina Ali, and Sara Al Madani.

The official synopsis of RHODubai reads:

“As the 11th city in the franchise, 'The Real Housewives of Dubai' follows a dynamic group of lavish women as they run business empires and expertly navigate a highly exclusive social scene within this ultra-luxe Billionaire’s Playground. Whether they’re dining on a mountainside overlooking a valley of 1,000 camels or hosting the wedding event of the year, these ambitious and glamorous women prove everything is more extravagant in the ‘City of Gold.’”

The show will depict long-standing friendships being threatened by new group dynamics, and a whole lot of drama and tension. The premiere episode of RHODubai Season 1 is all set to air on Wednesday, June 1, on Bravo at 9.00 PM ET and 8.00 PM CT.

