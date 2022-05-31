Who is Lesa Milan from RHODubai? Fashion designer has dressed Beyoncé, Khloe Kardashian, and many celebrities

Season 1 of The Real Housewives of Dubai (RHODubai) is set to premiere on Bravo this week, featuring six successful women from the City of Gold. Lesa Milan is one of the cast members who will welcome Real Housewives franchise fans into her life.

She is a renowned fashion designer, entrepreneur, millionaire husband Richard Hall’s wife, and mother of three children: Maximilian, Sebastian, and Kristian. In an introductory video for RHODubai, Milan gave a brief preview of her lifestyle.

She said:

“Hi! I am Lesa Milan. I was made in Kingston, packaged in Miami and exported to Dubai. I’ve been here for eight years. I came over with my husband who has been here for 16. I am a fashion designer. I have three amazing little boys. I grew up as the only girl in my family, so I am used to being the princess and now I am the queen.”

What is Lesa Milan’s fashion brand called?

Lesa Milan has done her minor in fashion and majors in journalism from Florida Atlantic University. The fashion designer was a former Miss Jamaica Universe contestant (2009) and had also entered the Miss International pageant in Chengdu, China, and the Miss Caribbean World pageant in 2010.

She then met her husband, got hitched, and moved to Dubai. The city turned out to be lucky for her as she launched two businesses there: one was a kids’ educational brand called My Little Makers, and the other was a maternity fashion line called Mina Roe.

She is the founder and chief designer of her fashion brand and thus has dressed multiple celebrities, including Katy Perry, Beyoncé, Gigi Hadid, Khloe Kardashian, and Serena Williams.

Her bio on the Bravo’s site reads:

“Originally from Jamaica, Lesa “Milan” Hall is a successful fashion designer and entrepreneur living out her dreams in Dubai. The former Miss Jamaica winner is the founder and chief designer of luxury maternity fashion brand Mina Roe, which has been worn and loved by celebrities.”

It added:

“Lesa is also a devoted wife to her millionaire financier and real estate developer husband, Richard Hall, and the proud mother to their three children – Maximillian, Sebastian and Kristian.”

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Milan revealed why she loved Dubai. She stated that the city is “safe and full of diversity,” and her favorite places include “Nammos, Tips & Toes, Burj Al Arab, and the Mall of the Emirates.”

RHODubai preview shows Lesa Milan being in an awkward situation

The six ladies of RHODubai are Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Stanbury, Lesa Milan, Caroline Brooks, and Sarah Al Madani.

Many RHODubai promotional clips and previews have been shared on the network’s official social media handles. One of the teasers featured Lesa Milan having lunch with Chanel Ayan when Caroline Brooks called and put the fashion designer in an awkward situation.

In the clip, Milan picked up Brooks’ call and put it on the speaker. Going by Ayan’s eye roll, it seemed like she and Brooks don’t share a close bond. The interesting part came when Brooks told Milan that Ayan was not invited to Caroline Stanbury’s hen party while the model listened to the conversation.

Meanwhile, RHODubai Season 1 is set to air on Bravo on Wednesday, June 1 at 9.00 PM ET.

