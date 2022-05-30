Who is Sara Al Madani from RHODubai? Business tycoon launched her first company at the age of 15

Bravo is set to introduce six successful women from the UAE on The Real Housewives of Dubai (RHODubai). One of the most well-known housewives to feature in the show is Dr. Sara Al Madani, who has multiple awards to her credit.

She is a business tycoon who runs four companies, while also taking care of her six-year-old son Makotum. In an introductory clip for RHODubai, Madani stated that she would like to break the stereotypes that the world has about Arab women, using the show as a platform. She said:

“My name is Sara Al Madani. I am an Emirati woman from the city of Dubai. I’m a businesswoman, have been since the age of 15. I run four tech companies. I have a skincare line. I’m doing NFTs. I think the most thing that I’m looking forward for is to show the world how Arab women are. We wanna clarify the image that you have of us and I hope I can be that example.”

RHODubai star Sara Al Madani’s ethnicity, career and family explored

Sara Al Madani is a 36-year-old businesswoman of Bahraini and Emirati descent. Her mother Asma Al Madani is an Emirati, while father Abdul Wahab Al Madani comes from Bahraini descent. She got married in 2013, but filed for divorce a year later. At the moment, she is a single-mother raising a six-year-old son.

In 2014, Sheikh Sultan Al Qasimi, ruler of the UAE emirate of Sharjah, made her the board member of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI). Since then, she has been known as Her Excellency.

Madani graduated high school from Sharjah American International School and then pursued direction and acting at the American University of Sharjah. She dropped out of college in her second year, but completed her course years later from a university in the United States.

In 2018, the entrepreneur pursued a doctorate degree in Business Administration in Women’s Leadership from the American University Eton in Manchester.

She entered the business world at the young age of 15 when she launched her own fashion company Sara Al Madani Fashion Design. By 2014, she found success in various fields including beauty, technology, fashion and entertainment. She is also a keynote speaker and an investor with multiple companies. Take a look at the job titles mentioned on her website:

Board member at Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Board Member at the shjSEEN Board of Trustees. (Sharjah Chamber of commerce and industry)

Board Member of the SME Projects and Enterprise Council. (Ministry of Economy)Business:

Founder & Owner of Rouge Couture now known as Sara Al Madani Fashion Design. (Found in 2002)

Owner / partner in Shabarbush resturant. (Found in 2016)

Owner of Social Fish innovative idea consultancy.

Partnered with Hulatek (Los Angeles based technology company)

With RHODubai Season 1, she is set to become a reality TV star. Her bio on Bravo’s site reads:

“An Emirati local, Sara Al Madani is a multi-award-winning serial entrepreneur renowned in the UAE. She started her first business at the early age of 15 and has since become a prolific public speaker, delivering more than 200 keynote speeches at esteemed institutions in the UAE to inspire young women to be self-confident and pursue their career goals.”

RHODubai Season 1 premiere date

Season 1 of RHODubai is all set to premiere its first episode on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 9.00 PM ET on Bravo.

In addition to Sara Al Madani, RHODubai also stars Nina Ali, Caroline Stanbury, Lesa Milan, Chanel Ayan, and Caroline Brooks. New episodea will be released every week on Wednesday on Bravo.

