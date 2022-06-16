What did Chanel Ayan gift Caroline Brooks on RHODubai Episode 3? Fans react as famous model tries to apologize to her co-star

Tonight on RHODubai, Chanel Ayan met Lesa Milan and Caroline Brooks for lunch. Chanel gifted Caroline a pot of lemons to bury the hatchet of their previous arguments about her being excluded from Caroline Stanbury's bachelorette party.

Chanel told Lesa, in the absence of Caroline B, that she bought lemons because she was so "bitter" over Caroline. She told Caroline that she was in a challenging space at the time as her husband was in America for a month, and she was taking care of everybody, including her mother, alone. She gifted her lemons and said,

"I know you are upset with me."

She told Brooks that things might be bad, but they could make lemonade out of lemons, leaving behind their issues. Caroline kept the pot of lemons under her seat and told her that she was upset with her for not calling. She said the duo went from talking all the time to not talking at all and said,

"You just vanished."

Ayan was upset with this and said in a confessional,

"You didn’t call me, so we have issues now? But you didn’t call me? It is a two way street honey. That why the road is left and right?"

She told viewers they had a "relationship like sisters" and would be upset one second and make up the next. She complained to Brooks about her calling and informing her about the party and her exclusion at 7 in the morning before she had her coffee.

Caroline said in a confessional that Lesa and Chanel always teamed up.

RHODubai fans react as Chanel Ayan gifts Brooks a pot of lemons

RHODubai fans were amused and impressed by Chanel's choice of gift and flooded Twitter with funny memes.

RSJ. @TheOnlyRSJ You know what… lemons were a great gift for Brooks. Ayan is spot on with her gift choices. 🤣 #RHODubai You know what… lemons were a great gift for Brooks. Ayan is spot on with her gift choices. 🤣 #RHODubai

Chris D. @cdiggi1 Ayan and her gift giving is taking me out! She really gave this woman a pot of lemons cause she said she’s bitter🤣🤣🤣 #RHODubai Ayan and her gift giving is taking me out! She really gave this woman a pot of lemons cause she said she’s bitter🤣🤣🤣 #RHODubai

IWedFred @IWedFred

#RHODubai Chanel Ayan just waltzed into lunch, wearing an evening gown and carrying a pot of lemons for her bitter friend. Chanel Ayan just waltzed into lunch, wearing an evening gown and carrying a pot of lemons for her bitter friend. #RHODubai

katie m. @ohhhheykatiejo Hi yes, I’ll be giving all my haters pots of lemons moving forward. #RHODubai Hi yes, I’ll be giving all my haters pots of lemons moving forward. #RHODubai

Derek @pettytrolI . I fucking love her! “We can make something sweet.” Ayan really got Caroline lemonsI fucking love her! “We can make something sweet.” #RHODubai Ayan really got Caroline lemons 🍋. 😭😭 I fucking love her! “We can make something sweet.” #RHODubai https://t.co/EKCYUpkjEe

Celestial Spirit 🖤🇺🇦 🍜 🐰 @Supernalwings Caroline Brooks need to take those lemons and stop being so sour. Why hate on their friendship of Chanel and Lesa. #RHODubai Caroline Brooks need to take those lemons and stop being so sour. Why hate on their friendship of Chanel and Lesa. #RHODubai

leah gilliam @leah_gilliam I bet she will leave those lemons under that table. #RHODubai I bet she will leave those lemons under that table. #RHODubai

The Latifah @TheLatifah #rhodubai “I brought her lemons because she’s so bitter over me.” “I brought her lemons because she’s so bitter over me.” 😭 #rhodubai

WillaWonka💯🍫🍫🍫💯 @WillardWinston 🤣 🤣 🤣 #RHODubai #LEMONADE @BravoTV @chanelayan and These Gifts be giving Me Life Im gonna Start Giving Bitches Lemons When They Mad At Me...🤣 @chanelayan and These Gifts be giving Me Life Im gonna Start Giving Bitches Lemons When They Mad At Me...🤣💯🤣💯🤣💯🤣 #RHODubai #LEMONADE @BravoTV https://t.co/n2Kz4O09Pf

What happened between RHODubai stars Chanel Ayan and Caroline Stanbury?

Chanel Ayan was not invited to Caroline Stanbury’s bachelorette party, which took place on a posh yacht. Later during dinner at Ce La Vi restaurant, when the girls were talking about a yacht party, Ayan cut their conversation by asking why they were discussing something she was not a part of.

Caroline S. told Ayan that she could not stand her. She said in a confessional that Ayan always made things about herself, so she did not invite Ayan to the party.

Nina tried to stop the conversation with sage smoke but ultimately lost control and shouted that she did not want drama at the table. In the second episode of The Real Housewives of Dubai, Chanel and Nina met for lunch, where she apologized for her behavior and asked Nina why she did not defend her.

She also revealed that her seclusion from the party triggered her, and the incident made her feel insignificant. She also confessed to her violent upbringing with an abusive father.

RHODubai features some of the most prominent women in Dubai who live very luxurious lives. The show's cast includes Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Dr. Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan, and Caroline Stanbury.

The series description reads,

"As the 11th city in the franchise, “The Real Housewives of Dubai” follows a dynamic group of lavish women as they run business empires and expertly navigate a highly exclusive social scene within this ultra-luxe Billionaire’s Playground."

RHODubai airs every Wednesday on Bravo at 9 pm ET. Episodes are released on the network's platform the day after the television premiere. Viewers can watch new episodes on Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Philo, Sling, and DirecTV Stream.

