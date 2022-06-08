How did Lesa Milan and Richard Hall meet? RHODubai couple’s relationship and occupation explored

Lesa Milan Hall appeared in the first international version of the Real Housewives franchise, Real Housewives of Dubai, premiered on Wednesday, June 1. The successful fashion designer is a wife and mother of three.

Jamaican origin, Lesa met her English husband, Richard Hall, while going through a “horrible breakup.” Moreover, Richard, a real estate developer, and financier, never planned to reside in Dubai. However, due to his work and involvement with Lesa, he settled in the United Arab Emirates.

Moreover, along with Lesa Milan Hall, housewives Dr. Sara Al Madani, Caroline Brooks, Chanel Ayan, Nina Ali, and the Ladies of London alum, Caroline Stanbury, star in season 1 of the Real Housewives of Dubai.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

The series highlights a group of women navigating their relationships, careers, and supremely lavish and ultra-wealthy lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates. With the desert paradise of Dubai as the backdrop, this billionaire’s playground is known for its over-the-top opulence, jaw-dropping modern architecture, and wild nightlife scene.

It further continues:

Whether they’re coasting on a private plane, running their own empires, or hosting on a private island, these glamourous, successful women are ready to serve up scorching hot drama and unexpected twists.

All about Lesa Milan’s husband Richal Hall's occupation and their relationship timeline

41-year-old Richard Hall is an expert in all areas of investment and financial services. Having been in the offshore financial services industry for ten years, Richard is the president of a fast-growing boutique investment advisory firm headquartered in London, which he launched in 2010.

Moreover, his company highlights ways to achieve above-inflation returns on savings. His client base also ranges from typical expatriate families to super-rich individuals and corporate clients. Although there is no specific estimate of his net worth, some sources have speculated it to be surely $50 million.

Lesa Milan created her maternity wear brand, Mina Roe, for pregnant women while she was pregnant. Her brand has been worn by many celebrities, like Gigi Hadid and Beyoncé. Also, 33-year-old Lesa executed My Little Makers, a line of toys designed to help kids in their early development, right after her pregnancy.

Richard met his wife, Lesa Milan, while on vacation in Miami. The former Miss Jamaica was majoring in journalism and minoring in fashion at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton when she experienced a heartbreak. In an interview with Distracify, she revealed:

"He was on vacation in Miami, and I was going through a horrible breakup. My girlfriends dragged me out to Miami, on a girls' night, and we met,"

After connecting in Jamaica, the couple managed their long-distance relationship for a year. Eventually, Richard popped the question to Lesa in the same place they initially met – on the beach outside the Fountainbleu Hotel, LIV nightclub.

Finally, in 2014, the couple got married and are now parents to three sons; Sebastian, Kristian, and Maximillian. Presently, Lesa Milan and Richard Hill happily live a cosmopolitan life with their children in Dubai.

Viewers can watch the latest episodes of Real Housewives of Dubai every Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo and Peacock.

