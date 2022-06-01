What time will The Real Housewives of Dubai premiere? Release date, plot, drama and more about Bravo’s reality series

Bravo’s Real Housewives family has a new addition all the way from the UAE. Season 1 of The Real Housewives of Dubai (RHODubai) is set to premiere on Wednesday, June 1, on the network at 9.00 PM ET and 8.00 PM CT.

A new group of six successful women will now appear on Bravo to entertain viewers with their lavish lifestyle, challenging friendships, and a lot of drama. The cast members include Chanel Ayan, Nina Ali, Caroline Stanbury, Lesa Milan, Sarah Al Madani, and Caroline Brooks.

RHODubai Episode 1 will mostly be an introduction to the ladies and give a peek into their world.

When will The Real Housewives of Dubai Episode 1 air?

The Real Housewives of Dubai (RHODubai) Season 1 Episode 1 will air on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 9.00 PM ET and 8.00 PM CT on Bravo. The episode will later be available on the network’s website once it premieres on the channel. Those viewers who don’t have the channel can opt for various live streaming services including Fubo TV, Sling, Philo, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Episode 1 will see a whole lot of drama

All kinds of stereotypes against Arab women are set to be broken through The Real Housewives of Dubai, according to Sara Al Madani’s introductory clip. She says:

“I think the most important thing that I’m looking forward for is to show the world how Arab women are. We wanna clarify the image that you have of us and I hope I can be that example.”

Behind the lavish lifestyle and successful career in the City of Gold, a lot of drama is awaited in the upcoming show. As per The Real Housewives of Dubai Episode 1 synopsis, viewers can expect gossip and drama at the start itself.

The official synopsis of the first episode reads:

"Welcome to the city of gold: Dubai! The elite social circles of this town include tech entrepreneurs, including Sara Al Madani, and fashion moguls, such as Lesa Milan. As Caroline Stanbury celebrates her engagement on a yacht, sandstorms begin to gather on the horizon when Caroline Brooks makes it known that Chanel Ayan was left off the invite list. It all comes to a head, under the new moon, at Nina Ali’s rooftop dinner.”

In one of the previews, Chanel Ayan and Lesa Milan were seen having lunch when the latter got Caroline Brooks’ call. She put it on the loudspeaker and might have regretted her decision later. Brooks told Milan that Ayan was not invited to Stanbury’s hen party, without knowing that Ayan was listening to the entire conversation. It seems like the supermodel has signed the show with people she doesn't get along with. Only time will tell the reason behind their cold war, whether it’s about money, power or something else.

Another preview video showed Stanbury and Nina Ali having a conversation about the former’s boyfriend Sergio Carrallo. In the clip, the Ladies of London star told fellow housewife that he’s 18 years younger than her and people call him her “toy boy.” Ali responded to the conversation in a confessional as she said:

“There’s definitely a really big age gap between Sergio and Caroline. But I actually feel like Caroline is a different person now that I’ve seen her with Sergio. I feel like she’s just more alive, she’s more positive, she’s actually starting to look young like Sergio too.”

Meanwhile, The Real Housewives of Dubai will air new episodes every Wednesday on Bravo at 9.00 PM ET.

