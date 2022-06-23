RHODubai Season 1 Episode 4: Fans shocked as Chanel Ayan announces she almost married her cousin

Tonight on RHODubai, Chanel shocked her fans by revealing that she was almost married to her cousin. She told viewers that her arranged marriage had been set to a cousin, but she was alright with it since he was hot. Later, she met her husband, Luca Salves, and ran away from her home after asking him to marry her four times.

She also revealed that her husband had paid a $1000 dowry for her to marry him. RHODubai fans were shocked by the statement.

ScarletBitch🧜🏿‍♀️ @DRealNikkiM #RHODubai I’m sorry Chanel was supposed to marry who???? I’m sorry Chanel was supposed to marry who???? 😭😭😭#RHODubai

Tonight, RHODubai star Chanel went out for ice cream with her husband, and the two talked about how they met. Chanel explained the cultural differences between marriages in the western world and her homeplace, Kenya. She said parents raise kids as an investment they can reap when their child gets married via dowry.

She said that, as per tradition, she was not allowed to marry anyone outside her community, let alone a white man. It was unheard of in her village for a bride to run away from her wedding.

She revealed that all the preparations for her wedding were done when she ran away from her home, and her mother was distraught. Luca paid $1000 for her dowry. She then revealed that she was friends with that cousin after her marriage.

RHODubai fans were shocked by her story and thanked her for respectfully describing the cultural difference.

Blissfully Single Bean 🇭🇹 @beans4reezy Dowry. Her family’s plan on marrying Ayan to her cousin. Chanel Ayan’s background is so incredibly layered and interesting. #RHODubai Dowry. Her family’s plan on marrying Ayan to her cousin. Chanel Ayan’s background is so incredibly layered and interesting. #RHODubai

Chioma @Pascalina_E #RHODubai “The goats were bought, the rice was made, the neighbors gifted cows… and then I ran away” “The goats were bought, the rice was made, the neighbors gifted cows… and then I ran away” 😂😂😂 #RHODubai

Slut from the 90s @el_rey_ofshade #RHODubai Chanel & her husband are so genuine! I can't believe she admitted that he paid $1,000 for her Chanel & her husband are so genuine! I can't believe she admitted that he paid $1,000 for her 👀#RHODubai

PeterBiggs @Moebiggerr 🤦🏾‍♂️ Not Chanel being ok with being arranged to marry her cousin because he was hot!!!🤦🏾‍♂️ #RHODubai Not Chanel being ok with being arranged to marry her cousin because he was hot!!!😩🤦🏾‍♂️ #RHODubai https://t.co/kO6aPsv11T

What happened on RHODubai last week?

Last week on RHODubai, Chanel, Lesa, and Caroline Brooks met for lunch. Chanel gifted Brooks a basket of lemons to apologize and said they had a relationship like sisters. Chanel said she was in a challenging position at the time of the argument. She asked Brooks why she called her to inform her about the disinvitation at 7 in the morning.

Caroline was upset with Chanel as the two used to talk all the time but stopped suddenly after the argument. She also felt that Lesa and Chanel always teamed up. She informed Caroline S. about the lunch and told her that Lesa had asked Chanel to wait for Stanbury’s apology. Caroline S. said it was none of Lesa’s business and that she should "pipe down."

Chanel later helped Lesa organize her first-ever fashion show. Lesa admitted that her husband did not believe in the company’s vision and had only invested money because he trusted Lesa. Caroline did not attend the fashion show but spent time with her fiancé and her dog.

Chanel believed that Caroline did not attend the show because Chanel was a part of it.

Nina and Caroline S. booked a hotel room under the sea for their kid’s slumber party. Nina was afraid of spoiling the kids with luxuries. Caroline talked about Sergio wanting kids in the future, but her daughter said there was no way she would have another sibling.

RHODubai showcases the luxurious lifestyles of prominent and wealthy women in Dubai. Season 1 of the show features:

Lesa Milan

Caroline Stanbury

Dr. Sara Al Madani

Nina Ali

Chanel Ayan

Caroline Brooks

The show airs every Wednesday on Bravo at 9.00 pm ET. Episodes are available on Peacock and the network's website the next day.

