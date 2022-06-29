Why did Phaedra Parks leave Bravo? RHOA alum’s return to RHUGT Season 2 has left the internet divided

During The Real Housewives of Atlanta seasons 3-9, Phaedra Parks was loved for her witty remarks and humor, but in April 2017, the reality star was fired from Bravo after spreading rumors about her fellow cast-member conspiring to rape another cast member of the show.

As per TMZ, Phaedra Parks has spread rumors that her co-stars Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker are planning to drug Porsha Williams and take advantage of her sexually.

Phaedra Parks said that she was only repeating what she had reportedly heard from the show's producers. During the reunion of the show, she told Porsha:

"I'm sorry, I shouldn't have repeated it. I didn't know. If something would have happened to you, I would have been a bad friend."

The internet is divided over her return now that Phaedra Parks is back on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (RHUGT) season 2. While some fans are excited to see her on-screen again, some are not sure why she is back.

Many fans took to Twitter to express their mixed reactions about the Bravo star's return to RHUGT season 2.

James Sample @jamessample 🏻 Production is shady the way they handled Jill’s entrance. I kinda felt bad for her. Ep 2. The OC ladies are not bringing it. Vicki is an absolute drag. Phaedra really said I’m gonna sit back and let these white girls get messy and I’ll narrate🏻 Production is shady the way they handled Jill’s entrance. I kinda felt bad for her. #RHUGT2 Ep 2. The OC ladies are not bringing it. Vicki is an absolute drag. Phaedra really said I’m gonna sit back and let these white girls get messy and I’ll narrate 😂👏🏻 Production is shady the way they handled Jill’s entrance. I kinda felt bad for her. #RHUGT2

Cory @corysworld1 #RHUGT2 I had no idea of how much I missed Phaedra until she was back on my tv! I had no idea of how much I missed Phaedra until she was back on my tv! ❤️ #RHUGT2

Trish Menzies @TrishMenzies



Phaedra is killing me she is so damn funny.

Dorinda is a fabulous host!



#RealHousewivesUltimateGirlsTripExWivesClub #RHUGT2 What a beautiful moment of empathy, strength and compassion between Eva and Taylor. Beautiful. Period.Phaedra is killing me she is so damn funny.Dorinda is a fabulous host! What a beautiful moment of empathy, strength and compassion between Eva and Taylor. Beautiful. Period.Phaedra is killing me she is so damn funny.Dorinda is a fabulous host! #RealHousewivesUltimateGirlsTripExWivesClub #RHUGT2

Sherry @SherryElls #RHUGT2 Eva and Phaedra are my new very favourite housewives EVER!!! They are AWESOME!!! #UGT2 Eva and Phaedra are my new very favourite housewives EVER!!! They are AWESOME!!! #UGT2 #RHUGT2 https://t.co/n5mLRm09gI

Anarkido @PrairieCowgirl3 Okay Phaedra is everything on this show so far, love to have her back #RHUGT2 Okay Phaedra is everything on this show so far, love to have her back #RHUGT2

SinnamonSCouture @SinnamonCouture I can totally do without seeing Phaedra and Eva again #RHUGT2 I can totally do without seeing Phaedra and Eva again #RHUGT2

UzoInc™ @itsonlyuzo Random thought: Y'all know, in the past, Phaedra says a lot in the confessional but won't backup in person during reunion. Let's see if that's changed. #RHUGT2 Random thought: Y'all know, in the past, Phaedra says a lot in the confessional but won't backup in person during reunion. Let's see if that's changed. #RHUGT2

Drama intensifies in RHUGT season 2 with Phaedra Parks's return

For the first time in history, eight former cast members of Real Housewives from four different cities gathered at the RHUGT: Ex-Wives Club to discuss their past experiences on their respective shows.

One of the cast members who returned to the reality show after being fired for spreading rumors about another cast member in The Real Housewives of Atlanta is Phaedra Parks, representing the Georgia franchise and alum Eva Marcille on the show.

Opening up about her and other Housewives' presence on the seven-episode season of RHUGT, Parks to Distractify:

"When I tell you this is classic Housewives, there's not a dull moment. You're going to laugh, you're going to cry, you're going to scream. There are a lot of weird secrets revealed — I'll put it like that. [Viewers] are going to learn a bunch of interesting things. We break the fourth wall and talk about stuff that happened on our other shows."

After being fired from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, no one wants to film with Parks again, especially after such heinous claims.

In a report that RHOA producers provided Parks with information about her fellow cast member's intentions, Real Housewives franchise veteran Bethenny Frankel of Real Housewives of New York City countered:

"I've been doing this for 10 years. I actually, sadly, consider myself to be a veteran. The producers do not make you do these things at all. The producers don't know exactly what's going on, so they might say, 'Are you going to talk to Kandi about this?' They don't know. They would never do that. It would be a massive problem. This isn't The Hills, it's real. It really is. So yeah, no, that would never happen."

RHUGT Season 2 premiered on June 23, 2022, on Peacock.

