Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2 cast list: Meet Dorinda Medley, Vicki Gunvalson and others from Bravo’s show

A new twist on Peacock's original series, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, awaits viewers this June. The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club premieres on the OTT platform on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Fans can expect a rise in the level of drama quotient compared to its previous season.

The cast includes ex-wives from across the Housewives franchise: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) Taylor Armstrong and Brandi Glanville, The Real Housewives of New York City’s (RHONY) Jill Zarin and Dorinda Medley, The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s (RHOA) Eva Marcille and Phaedra Parks, and The Real Housewives of Orange County’s (RHOC) Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson.

Who will join the cast of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club?

Peacock brings eight of the most popular housewives and former stars of their shows for the second season of their widely acclaimed All-Star spinoff. The first season had the housewives live in a villa in Turks and Caicos; however, this time, they all gather at Dorinda Medley's beautiful home for an exciting season.

Check out Peacock's official descriptions of the cast of the show.

1) Dorinda Medley

Dorinda is the season's host, considering all seven other housewives will be staying in her house, the Blue Manor, for this season. The reality star is determined to "make it nice" for her fellow co-stars and has planned a packed schedule to enjoy "the lush countryside of The Berkshires. The host has also prepared the itinerary and the guest rooms, but only time will tell if the ladies are ready for a jam-packed schedule.

2) Jill Zarin

Fellow RHONY star Jill Zarin wouldn't say no to an adventure. Her bags are packed, and she is ready for a fun-filled vacation with other housewives. Although the celebrity doesn't believe everything people have to say or do, she still sticks to her fashion of making her thoughts and feelings known to everyone present, irrespective of who she believes in.

3) Tamra Judge

RHOC star Tamara Judge is termed the "life of the party" and is excited to let loose on this season of the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club. She is here to make new friends and long-lasting memories with her fellow co-star Vicki Gunvalson. The reality star tends to "make her opinions known to everyone" and wastes no time confronting Brandi about their social media disagreement a few years ago.

4) Vicki Gunvalson

As per Peacock's bio, Vicki Gunvalson is ready to "whoop it up" on the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club. However, the series does not begin on a great note for the RHOC star. She is heartbroken after her engagement is called off a day before the trip. Moreover, the ladies keep confronting her for alienating herself.

5) Phaedra Parks

The RHOA star has successful law practice and an established career as a mortician. Phaedra has two young boys at home and is ready for a break from her everyday life. Her calm demeanor and spirituality come in handy as she tries to knit the group back together during heated arguments. Only time will tell if she can succeed in her mission.

6) Eva Marcille

RHOA star Eva Marcille is "all about good energy and excitement at the prospect of making new conversations." She also bonds over shared experiences of being housewives with her fellow cast members. However, with the ladies' solid and polarizing personalities, she finds herself working "as the pacemaker amongst the group" during the episodes of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club.

7) Brandi Glanville

The RHOBH star is currently focusing on being a mother, looking for love, and hosting her podcast since her days on the Beverly Hills franchise. Brandi is excited for a fresh start on the spinoff; however, "her off-the-cuff comments and party girl behavior quickly gets in the way."

8) Taylor Armstrong

Since leaving Beverly Hills, Taylor has relocated to Orange County, where she currently lives with her daughter and her husband, to whom she rarely goes. The reality star has found her voice this season and doesn't think twice before using it, especially with her former co-star, Brandi, with whom she has a score to settle.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club will have the ladies gather for a vacation at Bluestone Manor, RHONY star Dorinda Medley's luxurious home, and have the experience of a lifetime will not be without giving their fans a fair share of love, laughter, and drama.

Andy Cohen, the executive producer of the series and the entire Housewives franchise, spoke to Bravo's Daily Dish about what he thought of the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club cast.

“Oh, wow. Well, my dream cast crossover is also the twisted fantasy that is Season 2 of Ultimate Girls Trip, to be honest with you. Phaedra, Vicki, Brandi Glanville, Dorinda… I mean, [they] are all at the Berkshires, so this is a group of wildly different people. It may be too twisted for words, we’ll see, but that was really exciting for me.”

Three of the show's seven episodes will air on the premiere day, followed by a new episode available to stream every Thursday on Peacock.

