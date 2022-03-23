What to expect from RHOC season 16 episode 14? Release date, plot and more

The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) season 16 is all set to air a new episode this Wednesday on Bravo. Viewers can expect a lot of drama to occur between Shannon Beador and Gina Kirschenheiter.

Viewers were hit with a “To Be Continued” message at the end of the previous episode. As no preview was shown, fans were left curious. Episode 13 ended with Kirschenheiter and Beador confronting each other after Emily Simpson stirred the pot.

Earlier, the latter told Beador that Kirschenheiter thought the housewife was jealous of her success and her friendship with Heather Dubrow. In response, Beador asked Simpson to pass on her message to Kirschenheiter asking to put a pin on such thoughts.

In the upcoming episode, a huge fight is set to break between the hot-headed housewives.

When will RHOC episode 14 air?

RHOC season 16 episode 14 will air on Wednesday, March 23 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on Bravo. The episode will also be available on the network’s site and NBC channel after the premiere.

Those who don’t have the Bravo channel can opt for different streaming services such as Fubo TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, Philo and Sling.

New episode is titled The Exorcism of Gina

Featuring a feud between Kirschenheiter and Beador, RHOC episode 14 is titled The Exorcism of Gina. Their fight would not only be about whether Beador was jealous, but the two would get diverted from the topic.

According to a report on Bravo, Kirschenheiter would ask Beador to stop bringing up her DUI case. She said in a preview:

"I feel bad for you.”

The official synopsis of episode 14 reads:

“Tensions continue to rise between Gina and Shannon. Heather decides to address her lingering issues with Shannon, but is met with fierce opposition.”

It continued:

“Emily plans to celebrate her marriage with Shane, while Gina calls in reinforcements to conquer her Cabo demons. And just as the women come together to support the launch of Gina’s business, Noella gets earth-shattering news.”

A lot of drama will unfold in the upcoming episode. As per the previous installment, the fight between Beador and Kirschenheiter will take place at Dr. Jennifer Armstrong’s house where she held a launch party.

After the dramatic feud, viewers can also expect a minor spat between Beador and Heather Dubrow. Later, Kirschenheiter will organize her business’ launch party. Only time will tell whether Beador is invited. Meanwhile, Noella Bergener is reported to have received some sad news.

RHOC airs a new episode every Wednesday on Bravo at 8.00 pm ET.

Edited by Saman