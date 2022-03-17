“Had the OC shaking” - RHOC fans react to Kelly Dodd’s reference in episode 13 

RHOC season 16 episode 13 aired on Wednesday, and it featured Dr. Jennifer Armstrong throwing a launch party at her house. At the event, multiple guests were seen asking whether former housewife Kelly Dodd was present at the party, leaving the show's cast members surprised.

Dodd was not present at the party, but the reason people were curious was because they thought Gina Kirschenheiter’s ex-husband’s girlfriend Britt was or looked like Dodd.

Kirschenheiter invited them so that they could understand Armstrong’s new venture, Brain Beauty Body, for their daughter Sienna, who struggles with sensory problems.

At the party, one of the guests asked Kirschenheiter whether there was a look-alike of Dodd in the house, pointing her finger at Britt. Even Noella Bergener thought the same and told Britt about it.

Eventually, the girls ended the conversation with a good laugh.

RHOC fans had a gala time when guests thought Britt looked like Kelly Dodd. Her name left a shocked expression on Kirschenheiter’s face.

To note, Dodd was fired by Bravo after season 15 ended. Apparently, her contract was not renewed for season 16, where her rival Heather Dubrow made a comeback.

Take a look at how fans reacted to Dodd’s reference in episode 13:

Sunnydaze @Sunnyda65652952 #RHOC We should’ve had a drinking game tonight. Every time they mentioned @kellydleventhal take a shot! How many times did we hear “Kelly Dodd” at that party?! We should’ve had a drinking game tonight. Every time they mentioned @kellydleventhal take a shot! How many times did we hear “Kelly Dodd” at that party?! 😂 #RHOC https://t.co/SCB1tZt8Oh

Career-Obsessed Banshee @edenwillow So far the only interesting thing that has happened this week is that someone who looks like Kelly Dodd but is not Kelly Dodd showed up #RHOC So far the only interesting thing that has happened this week is that someone who looks like Kelly Dodd but is not Kelly Dodd showed up #RHOC

nkemelue.candice @nkemeluecandice Wow. Everyone thinks Matt’s girlfriend Britt looks like Kelly. She does. lol #RHOC Wow. Everyone thinks Matt’s girlfriend Britt looks like Kelly. She does. lol #RHOC

Diabetica @Deej253 Britt hella looks like Kelly and that is hilarious hahahaha #RHOC Britt hella looks like Kelly and that is hilarious hahahaha #RHOC

What happened in RHOC episode 13?

The latest episode consisted of two launch parties. The first event was for Dubrow’s new business with her husband, but the party didn’t include all the housewives. Dubrow only invited Gina Kirschenheiter and Jennifer Armstrong along with their partners.

At the party, Kirschenheiter asked Armstrong whether she ever thought of someone else apart from her husband. After a long pause, the doctor said no. Armstrong then told Dubrow and Kirschenheiter that she didn’t want Noella Bergener to come to her launch event.

The episode later showed Armstrong calling Bergener at the last minute to give her a hint of not coming to the party. However, her plan didn’t work and the fellow housewife arrived at Armstrong’s house.

Meanwhile, a fight is set to break out between Kirschenheiter and Shannon Beador in the upcoming episode. RHOC airs new episodes every Wednesday on Bravo at 9.00 Eastern Time (ET).

