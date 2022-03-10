RHOC Episode 13 preview: Shannon Beador and Gina Kirschenheiter to have a big fight and more

The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) Season 16 has completed 12 episodes and is set to air a new episode next week. While viewers found the latest installment boring, they might enjoy Episode 13.

In the upcoming episode, Shannon Beador and Gina Kirschenheiter’s long-awaited fight is set to take place. Their love-hate relationship as friends has been going on since the beginning of this season when Kirschenheiter backstabbed Beador with a secret about Heather Dubrow.

The duo bonded again during the ladies’ Cabo trip, but Kirschenheiter felt that Beador was jealous of her newfound success. Things were made worse by Emily Simpson, who told Beador about Kirschenheiter’s feelings, which irked her. In RHOC Episode 12, Beador told Simpson to tell Kirschenheiter to put a pin on her ego. After the lawyer passed the message, Kirschenheiter said that Beador was not her friend.

In the upcoming RHOC episode, the tension between the two housewives will turn into a big fight at Dr. Jennifer Armstrong's party. A preview showed Beador yelling at Kirschenheiter while the latter tried to walk away from her.

Jennifer Armstrong and Noella Bergener are not on good terms

Dr. Jennifer Armstrong and Noella Bergener are Season 16’s newcomers who didn’t hit it off from the moment they met. Both have opposite personalities but have gone through similar emotional trauma related to their married lives.

Bergener’s husband left her without any explanation, and she made the entire season about her divorce. Meanwhile, Armstrong is shown having trouble maintaining a cordial relationship with her spouse, Ryne Holliday.

In RHOC Episode 12, the doctor was annoyed with Bergener’s insensitive behavior at Beador’s dinner party. Armstrong wanted to leave early, citing the reason that she’s dealing with some issues. While fellow housewives expressed concern, Bergener whispered into Simpson’s ears saying:

“Because we all don’t have to deal with anything?”

Her remarks irked Armstrong. Thus, a preview of the upcoming episode featured the doctor calling Bergener before her party. She said:

“This is very personal for me, and I rather would want you to not come if we were going have any disrespect.”

Only time will tell whether Bergener will arrive at Armstrong’s event and bury the hatchet.

When will RHOC Episode 13 air?

RHOC Season 16 Episode 13 is titled “Mind Blown” and is set to air next Wednesday, March 16, at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo.

The official synopsis of the new episode reads:

“The ladies' professional lives are booming. Heather celebrates the completion of a new project with Terry, Dr. Jen prepares to launch a new business venture, and Emily meets with an exoneree as part of The Innocence Project.”

It further mentions:

“Dr. Jen finds herself at odds with Noella yet again, leading her to question if she should rescind an invite to an event she is hosting. Simmering frustrations finally boil over when Shannon and Gina confront each other over rumors of jealousy.”

The upcoming episode will also feature a guest at Armstrong's party mentioning former cast member Kelly Dodd’s name to Kirschenheiter. It will also star the latter’s ex-husband, who will be seen at their kid’s dental appointment together.

