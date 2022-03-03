RHOC Episode 12 preview: Heather Dubrow and Gina Kirschenheiter take a trip to New York and more

The latest episode of RHOC showed the friendship between Heather Dubrow and Gina Kirschenheiter growing stronger. The two bonded instantly when Shannon Beador introduced them at the beginning of Season 16.

Kirschenheiter was mesmerized by Dubrow’s lifestyle after the latter gave a tour of her luxury mansion. They also hit it off easily because of similar likes and dislikes, and now the upcoming episode will see the two ladies having fun together in New York.

In one of the previous episodes, Dubrow had asked Kirschenheiter to come with her to New York. A preview that aired at the end of Episode 11 showed the latter having a fangirl moment while boarding Dubrow’s private plane. Kirschenheiter even commented on the airplane’s safety belt as she said:

“Look at this I love that you have gold seatbelts.”

Shannon Beador hosts dinner party

While Dubrow and Kirschenheiter were having New York-style fun, Beador hosted a dinner party at her home. She invited the rest of the housewives, Emily Simpson, Dr. Jennifer Armstrong, and Noella Bergener.

At the dinner table, Simpson again started the conversation about Beador feeling jealous of Kirschenheiter and Dubrow’s friendship. In response, the host said:

“She [Kirschenheiter] needs to put a pin in it a little bit. We are having more fun than New York.”

The housewives were then seen jumping into the swimming pool, followed by Beador’s dog. At the end of the clip, Simpson told Kirschenheiter and Dubrow about Beador’s response in a video call. To this, Kirschenheiter said that the latter was not her friend.

It looks like Simpson’s stirring-the-pot habit will soon result in a feud between Kirschenheiter and Beador. The preview also featured Armstrong talking about her marriage to a therapist.

When will RHOC Episode 12 air?

RHOC Episode 12 will feature two sets of groups, one in Orange County and the other in New York. The title of the upcoming episode is “Apples and Oranges.”

The official synopsis reads:

“While Heather and Gina take a trip to New York, Shannon has Emily, Noella and Jen over for a dinner party. Heather and Gina take a walk down memory lane and bond over their mutual support for each other, while Dr. Jen works on improving her marriage and herself.”

RHOC Season 16 Episode 12 is all set to air on Wednesday, March 9 at 9.00 pm Eastern Time on Bravo.

