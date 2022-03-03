"Gina is just a pet project for Heather" - RHOC fans slam Heather Dubrow for treating Gina Kirschenheiter as charity case 

The latest episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) featured Heather Dubrow cleaning up Gina Kirschenheiter’s closet. Viewers felt that the millionaire treated Kirschenheiter as a charity case.

In episode 11, Dubrow arrived at the fellow housewife’s place with a few clothes as she wanted to help Kirschenheiter look good for her upcoming skinline project. Dubrow went through Kirschenheiter’s closet and asked her to get rid of several outfits, including her wedding gown and prom dress.

Fans weren't impressed with Dubrow’s way of treating Kirschenheiter as her “pet project.”

John @j0hnmatthew Gina is just a pet project for Heather and we all know how that ends on housewives… #RHOC Gina is just a pet project for Heather and we all know how that ends on housewives… #RHOC https://t.co/KG4uTY9KjZ

Viewers slammed Dubrow for acting like a rich savior and pretending to have a better taste for fashion and style. She even compared Kirschenheiter’s kids’ bedroom to college dorm rooms.

Kirschenheiter didn’t want to throw away her wedding gown that had happy memories with her ex-husband. But Dubrow convinced her to give it to someone else.

While the two seemed to have a blossoming friendship, fans felt that their bond was more of a project for Dubrow. She even called herself “fairy God-Heather” in a confessional clip while going through Kirschenheiter’s closet.

Here’s how fans reacted to Dubrow’s behavior towards Kirschenheiter:

JustAskShari @askshari So Gina is Heathers charity case and both are ok with it #RHOC So Gina is Heathers charity case and both are ok with it #RHOC https://t.co/Bq995mJdew

BravoPsychology @PsychologyBravo Heather doesn’t care if Gina’s clothes reflect her career she cares how the clothes reflect herself when she brings Gina places… their relationship is kinda toxic TBH #RHOC Heather doesn’t care if Gina’s clothes reflect her career she cares how the clothes reflect herself when she brings Gina places… their relationship is kinda toxic TBH #RHOC https://t.co/sXT1A1z5Xx

grace johnson @graciejones730 Is it me or is Heather literally treating Gina like a charity case? #RHOC Is it me or is Heather literally treating Gina like a charity case? #RHOC https://t.co/3FlzkjhvCK

QueenNadz @QueenNadz6 #rhoc I like Heather but whenever I see scenes with her and Gina… it gives me “grooming” vibes I like Heather but whenever I see scenes with her and Gina… it gives me “grooming” vibes 😳🙈 #rhoc

What happened in RHOC Episode 11?

Apart from being a makeover expert for Kirschenheiter, Dubrow also turned mediator/marriage counselor for Dr. Jennifer Armstrong. She invited Armstrong and her husband Ryne Holliday to dinner at her home in RHOC episode 11.

The doctor housewife wanted a mediator who could show Holliday what a happy marriage looks like. This prompted Dubrow to jump in to help as she cited the example of her happily ever after with her husband Terry Dubrow.

However, the dinner party turned into a strange dramatic segment where Armstrong was super drunk and Holliday was visibly uncomfortable throughout the event.

Meanwhile, Emily Simpson was shown to be emotional during her daughter’s baptism. She was constantly bringing up the subject of how she never received her father’s affection as a child.

On the other hand, Shannon Beador went on a lunch date with boyfriend John Janssen and discussed her earlier conversation with Simpson. The latter had told Beador in the previous episode that Kirschenheiter felt she was jealous of her success.

Noella Bergener, who has been a dramatic character for a few couple of episodes in the past, was shown for just a few minutes. This time, the major focus was on Dubrow and Armstrong.

The upcoming episode of RHOC will air next Wednesday on Bravo at 9.00 pm ET.

Edited by Prem Deshpande