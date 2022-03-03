"This guy is just strange": RHOC fans react to Dr. Jennifer Armstrong's husband Ryne Holliday's awkward behavior

Bravo aired RHOC Episode 11 on Wednesday, which majorly focused on Dr. Jennifer Armstrong and her husband Ryne Holliday’s relationship. Heather Dubrow agreed to become their mediator and hosted a dinner party for the couple.

In the past couple of episodes, Armstrong was seen expressing her concern about her marriage. She wanted to work on her bonding with Holliday, but things were going sideways. While speaking about the situation at home to Dubrow and Shannon Beador in Episode 11, Armstrong shared that she wanted a mediator who could give a good example of marriage. Thus, Dubrow invited the couple to dinner at her home.

At the dinner party, Holliday was visibly uncomfortable in the company of the Dubrows and their friends. Viewers felt he was acting weird, especially on the dinner table, when he tucked a napkin around his neck before eating.

Vinylcollector @Vinylcollector6 Watching #RHOC and seriously is this #Ryne guy an actual adult? This guy is just strange. Watching #RHOC and seriously is this #Ryne guy an actual adult? This guy is just strange.

RHOC fans call Ryne Holliday “strange” and “annoying”

Since the beginning of RHOC Season 16, Armstrong has boasted about her husband being shirtless all the time. So protecting his shirt while eating left Dubrow, as well as the fans, surprised.

It wasn't just his dinner table incident that left viewers questioning Holliday’s strange behavior. Starting from his name’s spelling to being barefoot and shirtless, Terry Dubrow was quite shocked after receiving all the information. According to Armstrong, it was a huge thing for Holliday to put on a nice shirt and footwear and come to a dinner party without his dog.

Viewers found him strange and annoying at Dubrow’s dinner. Here’s what they have to say about him:

Marie C @9woodMac The pain in Ryne 's eyes. All the guy wanted to do was be shirtless and carry his dog around his house that night. #RHOC The pain in Ryne 's eyes. All the guy wanted to do was be shirtless and carry his dog around his house that night. #RHOC https://t.co/0njY5RMdaa

Jonathan @j_scott_82 Suffering major secondhand embarrassment during all the Ryne scenes. #RHOC Suffering major secondhand embarrassment during all the Ryne scenes. #RHOC https://t.co/UpdTD7QDyg

nysuperwoman @nysuperwoman

You don't want to dirty your shirt?!?! You don't wear shirts sooo WHO cares of this 1 gets dirty!?!? Ryne.You don't want to dirty your shirt?!?! You don't wear shirts sooo WHO cares of this 1 gets dirty!?!? #RHOC Ryne.You don't want to dirty your shirt?!?! You don't wear shirts sooo WHO cares of this 1 gets dirty!?!?#RHOC

Cheryl Bray @cherylb24348278 Ryne you can’t take him anywhere!!! He’s so out of place at this dinner party #RHOC Ryne you can’t take him anywhere!!! He’s so out of place at this dinner party #RHOC

Chris @CDR_______ I think Ryne may be one of the weirdest house husbands in the history of this show??? #RHOC I think Ryne may be one of the weirdest house husbands in the history of this show??? #RHOC

Andres Arce #ShadySpice @_AndresArce I found Ryne so attractive in the beginning and now I’m completely disgusted by him. #RHOC I found Ryne so attractive in the beginning and now I’m completely disgusted by him. #RHOC

MyMommainthe80’s @mymommainthe80

I can’t 🤭 #RHOC Something is WRONG with Ryne y’all..I can’t Something is WRONG with Ryne y’all.. I can’t 👀👀🤭😆 #RHOC https://t.co/qOSrlTOimy

Are Jen and Ryne still together?

Viewers saw most of Ryne Holliday in RHOC Episode 11. Going by the chemistry between him and Jennifer Armstrong, fans were curious as to whether they were still together.

Speaking about their relationship, Armstrong told Us Weekly:

“We separated for a while and lived life without each other. I think [the separation] made us have more of an appreciation for who the other person was and have a different outlook on getting back together and putting in the work to stay together.”

She added:

“The show put a magnifying glass on what was going on in our marriage that we had ignored for so many years when both of us were not happy. You’re forced to either come together or walk away. And so, we walked away and then came together. We did both.”

After a month of separation, the couple is currently back together and is working towards a better marriage. Meanwhile, her relationship story will be stretched a bit more in the upcoming episodes of RHOC.

The reality show releases new episodes every Wednesday at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo.

