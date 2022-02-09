“They are different genders, different sexualities”: Heather Dubrow opens up about her kids, as daughter Kat comes out

Heather Dubrow’s eldest daughter, Max (18), had announced she was bis*xual during Pride Month 2020. Nearly two years, later her second daughter, Kat (15), has also come out to the family.

Following the announcement, The Real Housewives of Orange County star opened up to People about her children:

“We’ve got four kids. They are different genders, different s*xualities, and all at interesting places in their lives, figuring out who they are and where they belong as humans.”

Dubrow also told ET that she believes in creating an accepting environment for her children while making them understand that all humans are equal:

“We are so proud to show what our version of a ‘normal’ family looks like today. It’s really important that we provide an environment of unconditional love and acceptance for our children and let them know that humans come in all different colors, genders, s*xualities.”

Her husband, the plastic surgeon and Botched star Terry Dubrow echoed his wife’s sentiments while speaking to People:

“Coming out with your s*xuality is something that broadly affects a lot of different people. We just want people to realize it should be part of normal conversations.”

The Heather Dubrow’s World host recalled that while Max came out to her privately, Kat announced the family chat group. She noted that the latter was more “low-key” about coming out.

The mum-of-four also shared that despite being accepting and inclusive, the family has its own set of fears:

“Even though our family is very inclusive and accepting, of course, you worry about what people are going to be like out in the world.”

However, she mentioned that her children are “solid,” and they are better at “filtering [negative] comments” than adults as they grew up with social media. Dubrow also said that her children always protect and take care of each other.

Everything to know about Heather Dubrow’s children

Heather and Terry Dubrow share four children (Image via Heather Dubrow/Instagram)

Heather and Terry Dubrow tied the knot in 1999 and are proud parents to four children. The former gave birth to twins Nicholas and Maximillia on November 4, 2003.

The couple welcomed their third child, Katarina, on October 5, 2006. Their youngest child, daughter Collette, was born on December 17, 2010. Dubrow joined The Real Housewives of Orange County to share her family’s story with the world.

All four children have appeared on the reality show and are often seen on their mother’s social media posts.

Max hosts a podcast titled I’ll Give It to You Straight-ish with the aim of helping parents understand their children better. She also published a book under the same name on November 9, 2021.

The publication is reportedly a guidebook for parents looking forward to accepting their LGBTQ+ children. Max was a student at The Pegasus School and graduated in June 2018.

She is currently studying at JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano, California. Meanwhile, her twin brother Nicholas is attending Loyola Marymount University.

Heather Dubrow’s younger children Kat and Collete have also appeared on a few episodes of RHOC, but they mostly remain out of the public eye. Max and Kat recently opened up about their mother during the family’s joint interview with People.

Max said that even if her mother fails to understand the children, she tries to learn and grow:

“Even if she doesn’t understand something, my mom tries very hard, and she learns and teaches herself, and she grows with us.”

Kat agreed with her elder sister and added that talking to her mother is always “easy”:

“She’s asked me trillions of questions that really show she cares. She’s asked me about my pronouns. It’s really easy to talk to her. It’s not like I have to build up courage if I have something to tell her.”

Heather Dubrow also told the outlet that she strongly believes in creating a “safe, comfortable and happy” environment for all her children.

