"Gina gaslighting Shannon” - RHOC fans slam Gina Kirschenheiter's behavior towards Shannon Beador

The latest episode of RHOC season 16 aired on Wednesday, and it saw a lot of drama at Dr. Jennifer Armstrong’s launch party as Gina Kirschenheiter and Shannon Beador confronted each other.

A couple of episodes back, Kirschenheiter told Emily Simpson that she felt Beador was jealous of her new skin line business and also of her friendship with Heather Dubrow. Simpson passed on the information to Beador, who was taken aback by the accusation.

The topic was again brought up in the previous episode, where Beador asked Simpson to tell Kirschenheiter to put a pin in such thoughts. After Simpson told Kirschenheiter and Dubrow about Beador’s remarks, the housewives were pretty annoyed. Kirschenheiter even announced that Beador was not her friend.

In the latest episode, Beador wanted to clear the air with Kirschenheiter. As they started their conversation, the latter lied and started raising her voice. Her behavior didn’t go down well with the show’s fans.

A preview of RHOC episode 13 showed Beador yelling at Kirschenheiter, but it was not shown in the episode. Their confrontation was featured towards the end of the episode, and then a “to be continued…” message was displayed on the screen.

The cliffhanger has made fans curious. However, the latest episode featured Kirschenheiter ganging up on Beador after Simpson instigated a feud between the two. In the upcoming episode, Beador will be seen shouting at Kirschenheiter, who will be seen walking away from the conversation.

Meanwhile, viewers slammed Kirschenheiter for gaslighting Beador in episode 13.

ChristyBelle @AndSoBecause Gina gaslighting Shannon step 1. Talk over her so she can't explain herself. #rhoc

ConBon @connie19jean #WWHL Gina dumped @ShannonBeador to upgrade money levels... Shannon has always been there and the way Gina looks at her now is pure hate. You can't buy class. #RHOC

Ivette @eve_215 Gina really think that Shannon is jealous of her over her friendship with Heather 🙄 #RHOC

Erin Savage @ErinSavage3722

Let the habits of your narcissistic ex GO!!

Erin Savage @ErinSavage3722

Let the habits of your narcissistic ex GO!!

#RHOC Gina is gaslighting Shannon in the most textbook ways

Stan women! @Tea_withdre Gina is gaslighting Shannon and I'm annoyed. Gina, you've been digging at Shannon all season. Somebody Hold my wig again, let's fight #RHOC

👸🏾L E A👸🏾 @_MissLeandra

👸🏾L E A👸🏾 @_MissLeandra

#RHOC So, Gina and Emily have created fake issues with Shannon, and now Gina is upset that Shannon responded to the things she said?!

InRealityLife @RealityTv_Bites I'm 100% on Shannon's side on this one. It's real weird for Gina to be like "well she's obvi jealous of me💁‍♀️" #RHOC

Myleeee🎃 @MyleeArthur Gina is so desperate to paint Shannon as a villain. No one is buying it #RHOC Gina is so desperate to paint Shannon as a villain. No one is buying it #RHOC

braceface @jazzzzmeeean So Gina can talk about Shannon, but Shannon can't talk about Gina?! #rhoc So Gina can talk about Shannon, but Shannon can't talk about Gina?! #rhoc

Frodecio @frodecio Gina is an opportunist! Let’s face it! Shannon was there for you all the way. Crash and burn. #rhoc Gina is an opportunist! Let’s face it! Shannon was there for you all the way. Crash and burn. #rhoc

Beador and Kirschenheiter’s rivalry started at the beginning of RHOC season 16

Kirschenheiter and Beador have always had a love-hate relationship. The latter was a great support system for the fellow housewife when she was going through a divorce. But Heather Dubrow’s return in the latest season changed their dynamic.

Beador and Kirschenheiter’s rivalry started at the beginning of RHOC season 16. Beador had told Simpson and Kirschenheiter that Dubrow's friend Nicole James once sued her husband Terry Dubrow. Beador was pretty adamant about keeping it a secret, but Kirschenheiter spilled the beans after a tour at the Dubrow house.

Since then, the friendship between Kirschenheiter and Beador has turned into a sinking ship. Only time will tell whether these two will make amends in the future.

RHOC airs new episodes every Wednesday at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo.

