RHOC Episode 13: Why did Dr. Jennifer Armstrong want to disinvite Noella Bergener to her launch party?

Noella Bergener rubbed Dr. Jennifer “Jen” Armstrong in the wrong way in the previous episode of RHOC Season 16. In the latest episode, Armstrong didn’t want to invite Bergener to her launch party.
The doctor was seen talking to Heather Dubrow and Gina Kirschenheiter in Episode 13. Armstrong told them how Bergener was being disrespectful at Shannon Beador’s dinner the other night, and she wanted to disinvite Bergener from her launch party.
While Kirschenheiter stayed silent, Dubrow advised Armstrong to do what she felt was right. She further said that the launch party would be an important day for the doctor, and if she wanted Bergener out of the picture, she should just disinvite her.
Jennifer Armstrong calls Noella Bergener to disinvite her
RHOC Season 16 Episode 13 showed Armstrong calling Bergener and hinting that she shouldn’t come to her launch party. However, the fellow housewife didn’t get the hint and hung up the call saying she would see Armstrong at her party.
Armstrong said:
“This is very personal for me, and I rather would want you to not come if we were going have any disrespect.”
She further mentioned that her family and friends would be at the event and any disrespectful behavior would be an insult to them. In response, Bergener said that she would never come to her house and disrespect her. She continued by saying that they were “big girls,” and said she would like to hash out their differences at a later date.
Here's how fans reacted to this:
What exactly happened between RHOC newcomers?
Jennifer Armstrong and Noella Bergener were newcomers to Season 16. From the beginning, the two never found any common ground. Initially, the show revolved around Bergener’s controversial divorce, and the plot is now centered around Armstrong’s troubled relationship with her husband, Ryne Holliday.
In the previous episode, Dubrow and Kirschenheiter were in New York, while the rest of the housewives went to Beador’s house for dinner. At the latter’s house, Armstrong received a text from Holliday that made her upset, and she told the host that she would be leaving early.
When Bergener and Emily Simpson asked Beador why Armstrong wanted to leave early, the host said that she was dealing with some problems at home.
At this moment, Bergener was seen whispering in Simpson’s ears that everyone was going through problems. The insensitive and disrespectful remark irked Armstrong as she left Beador’s house.
Meanwhile, Armstrong is dealing with issues with her husband, and this is one of the major plotlines RHOC has been focusing on this season.