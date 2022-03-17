RHOC Episode 13: Why did Dr. Jennifer Armstrong want to disinvite Noella Bergener to her launch party?

Noella Bergener rubbed Dr. Jennifer “Jen” Armstrong in the wrong way in the previous episode of RHOC Season 16. In the latest episode, Armstrong didn’t want to invite Bergener to her launch party.

The doctor was seen talking to Heather Dubrow and Gina Kirschenheiter in Episode 13. Armstrong told them how Bergener was being disrespectful at Shannon Beador’s dinner the other night, and she wanted to disinvite Bergener from her launch party.

While Kirschenheiter stayed silent, Dubrow advised Armstrong to do what she felt was right. She further said that the launch party would be an important day for the doctor, and if she wanted Bergener out of the picture, she should just disinvite her.

Jennifer Armstrong calls Noella Bergener to disinvite her

RHOC Season 16 Episode 13 showed Armstrong calling Bergener and hinting that she shouldn’t come to her launch party. However, the fellow housewife didn’t get the hint and hung up the call saying she would see Armstrong at her party.

Armstrong said:

“This is very personal for me, and I rather would want you to not come if we were going have any disrespect.”

She further mentioned that her family and friends would be at the event and any disrespectful behavior would be an insult to them. In response, Bergener said that she would never come to her house and disrespect her. She continued by saying that they were “big girls,” and said she would like to hash out their differences at a later date.

Paul Ramirez @Paul_A_Ramirez Jen disinviting Noella to her event on speaker phone while she’s getting glammed…where has this woman been all season?! #RHOC Jen disinviting Noella to her event on speaker phone while she’s getting glammed…where has this woman been all season?! #RHOC

karl @scorpihobabe Jen made a drunken fool of herself at Heather’s dinner party but is worried about Noella ruining her party #RHOC Jen made a drunken fool of herself at Heather’s dinner party but is worried about Noella ruining her party #RHOC https://t.co/NlZw1og45q

E. @BElizabeth18 Dr. Jen always has a snide remark about Noella’s intelligence…but she’d be crying and having a meltdown if Noella brought up the fact that she’s giving out Dollar Store Botox and not an actual board certified doctor. or that she’s being shied for medical malpractice #RHOC Dr. Jen always has a snide remark about Noella’s intelligence…but she’d be crying and having a meltdown if Noella brought up the fact that she’s giving out Dollar Store Botox and not an actual board certified doctor. or that she’s being shied for medical malpractice #RHOC https://t.co/ovw9tmOKk0

cufflinks cam @afterpartycam #RHOC : so jen and noella are going to keep being fake with one another. it’s clear y’all don’t like each other. stop trying to make it work. #RHOC: so jen and noella are going to keep being fake with one another. it’s clear y’all don’t like each other. stop trying to make it work.

JustAskShari @askshari Jen is going to uninvited Noella and the rest of those gals are going to embarrass her #RHOC Jen is going to uninvited Noella and the rest of those gals are going to embarrass her #RHOC https://t.co/uQO7yuSMUA

juelz @jrxdcruz Why didn’t Jen get mad at Emily too? Emily also SAID it… She really wants to have a problem with Noella. Aw. #RHOC Why didn’t Jen get mad at Emily too? Emily also SAID it… She really wants to have a problem with Noella. Aw. #RHOC https://t.co/VNKlib2YmP

What exactly happened between RHOC newcomers?

Jennifer Armstrong and Noella Bergener were newcomers to Season 16. From the beginning, the two never found any common ground. Initially, the show revolved around Bergener’s controversial divorce, and the plot is now centered around Armstrong’s troubled relationship with her husband, Ryne Holliday.

In the previous episode, Dubrow and Kirschenheiter were in New York, while the rest of the housewives went to Beador’s house for dinner. At the latter’s house, Armstrong received a text from Holliday that made her upset, and she told the host that she would be leaving early.

When Bergener and Emily Simpson asked Beador why Armstrong wanted to leave early, the host said that she was dealing with some problems at home.

At this moment, Bergener was seen whispering in Simpson’s ears that everyone was going through problems. The insensitive and disrespectful remark irked Armstrong as she left Beador’s house.

Meanwhile, Armstrong is dealing with issues with her husband, and this is one of the major plotlines RHOC has been focusing on this season.

