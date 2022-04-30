How many times did Shereé Whitfield quit RHOA? Bravo star is set to return in season 14

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) is all set to return with a brand new season next month. The show’s alum Shereé Whitfield is also making her comeback with season 14.

The 52-year-old reality TV star has quit the franchise twice in the past, but now she’s all set to return. Posting her looks from different seasons, Whitfield shared an Instagram post in March asking fans not to call it her “comeback.”

She wrote:

“Don’t call it a comeback, call it a take over! Ur favorite girls will be back May 1st on @Bravotv. I can’t wait for u all to follow me on this journey called life. There were lots of blood, sweat, and tears shed this season. I hope this chapter of my life inspires u to not give up on your dreams, give love a chance, and knowing ur worth.”

It continued:

“Also, thanks for the consistent support and efforts for my return throughout the years. I took a much needed break, but ur girl is back and ready to check a bit*h. Team Shereé u are truly appreciated and I will not disappoint u this season. It’s going to be a long ride, so brace yourselves.”

When did Shereé Whitfield leave RHOA?

The OG housewife first left RHOA after season 4. She didn’t reveal the reason, but several reports stated that Whitfield decided to take a step back as she was tired of fighting on the show.

The reality TV star then returned in season 8 to the show as a “friend”. In season 9, she accepted Bravo’s offer of joining the full-time cast of RHOA, however, the entrepreneur quit once again after season 10. During that time, she told Bravo’s The Daily Dish:

“I’m in a new chapter in my life, and I’ve decided not to return to RHOA so that I can focus on myself and my businesses, spend more time with my family, and explore new endeavors.”

Whitfield has now returned to the franchise again, and only time will tell whether she stays on the show for a longer period.

What is Shereé Whitfield’s net worth?

Shereé Whitfield is an entrepreneur, fashion designer and socialite who has an estimated net worth of $800,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

She rose to fame with the hit Bravo show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She is one of the OG cast members who featured in season 1. During that time, she was going through a divorce settlement with former Atlanta Falcons player Bob Whitfield. In 2008, she divorced her former spouse and became a single mother to three Whitfield children.

Apart from making a ton of money from the Bravo show, she also runs her own clothing line, She By Sheree.

Meanwhile, Whitfield is set to appear in season 14 of RHOA. In addition to Shereé Whitfield, the housewives who are set to star in the upcoming season include Marlo Hampton, Kandi Burruss, Drew Sidora, Kenya Moore, and newcomer Sanya Richards-Ross.

Season 14 will premiere on Sunday, May 1 at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo.

