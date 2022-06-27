When will Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 8 Episode 1 air on Hulu and Peacock? Release date, plot, and more about the animated series

Madagascar: A Little Wild is set to return with its eighth season this week. Season 8, which consists of seven episodes, will be the final installment in the series. The show premiered in September 2020, and since then, it has become one of the most popular animated series.

Read further ahead to find out the release date of Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 8 on Hulu and Peacock, the plot, voice cast, and more details.

Madagascar: A Little Wild release date on Hulu and Peacock, plot, and more details

Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 8 Episode 1 will premiere on Hulu and Peacock on June 30, 2022. The series will continue to focus on the adventures of the Central Park Zoo animals — Marty the Zebra, Alex the Lion, Melman the Giraffe, and Gloria the Hippopotamus.

The seventh season, which premiered in April 2022, received mostly positive reviews from critics, further increasing the anticipation for the eighth and final installment of the series. The official synopsis of the show on Hulu reads:

''Wrapped up in the endearing humor and physical comedy that made the Madagascar movies so popular, Madagascar: A Little Wild is a CG, musical comedy series featuring Alex, Marty, Gloria and Melman as young residents of a rescue habitat in the Central Park Zoo. Like everybody who lands in New York, these kids have big dreams and big plans. The series celebrates being yourself, never giving up, and pursuing your dreams with abandon, no matter the size.''

On June 20, 2022, Peacock released a trailer for the eighth season of the show, which offers a peek into the show's fantastical world, showcasing several adorably hilarious moments that'll make for an entertaining experience.

Peacock Jr.'s official YouTube channel has a description for the show's eighth season, which reads:

''They're little, they're wild, and they're back with all new episodes! Join the zoo crew as they embark on all new adventures in Madagascar a Little Wild, coming to Peacock on June 30th!''

Viewers can expect another charming and lighthearted season. So far, seven seasons of the show have received positive reviews, with most critics praising the show's warm and lively tone.

Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 8 voice cast

Madagascar: A Little Wild features several noted actors voicing numerous characters in the show. The voice cast includes Tucker Chandler, Amir O'Neil, among many others.

Tucker Chandler voices the main character of Alex the Lion. Chandler is known for his work in Gabby's Dollhouse and Stillwater. Amir O'Neil, on the other hand, voices Marty the Zebra. 10-year-old Amir is best known for his role as Zack Wayne in NBC's popular sitcom, Marlon.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the series also stars several others in significant roles, including:

Luke Lowe

Eric Petersen

Shaylin Becton

Candace Kozak

Eric Lopez

The show was created by Dana Starfield and is a sequel to Eric Darnell and Tom McGrath's acclaimed 2005 movie, Madagascar.

Don't miss Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 8 on Hulu and Peacock on June 30, 2022.

