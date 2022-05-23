What time will 'Sins of the Amish' air on Peacock? Release date, trailer and more about the gripping documentary

Peacock's this week's True Crime Tuesday line-up will see the premiere of Sins of the Amish, a two-part documentary series, on May 24, 2022, at 3:00 AM ET.

Almost two weeks ago, Peacock dropped the trailer for its upcoming true-crime limited series. It is set to feature victims who underwent sexual abuse at the hands of the Amish community, and will narrate first-hand accounts of their experiences with misogyny, molestation, assault, and other violent crimes.

Women of the community will come forward, exposing the sinister crimes of a culture that is considered so ideal and lifestyle, so peaceful.

🌻Misty Griffin🌻 @Misty_E_Griffin WATCH PARTY! The documentary Sins of the Amish that features me and my book Tears of the Silenced is dropping on Tuesday, May 24 on Peacock! Watch it with me at 6pm Pacific (9pm Eastern) only on Peacock! We’ll all be on twitter at #TearsOfTheSilenced to answer your questions. WATCH PARTY! The documentary Sins of the Amish that features me and my book Tears of the Silenced is dropping on Tuesday, May 24 on Peacock! Watch it with me at 6pm Pacific (9pm Eastern) only on Peacock! We’ll all be on twitter at #TearsOfTheSilenced to answer your questions. https://t.co/PMAu4MFpuM

The gripping two-part documentary series will provide a rare glimpse at the Amish culture and the sexual assault allegations that have been hushed up for years. The scandals have been going on for decades and the only punishment for the accused has been mere shunning for a few weeks.

These victims will be given the opportunity to speak up and expose an ineffective criminal justice system that vows to protect them, but somehow always fails at doing so.

Peacock's Sins of the Amish explored ahead of premiere

Peacock dropped the trailer for its upcoming true-crime docuseries Sins of the Amish on May 10, 2022.

The beginning of the trailer sets the tone for the rest of the limited series by stating that there is a probability of one out of six Amish women being raped by a male who lives in her community. It prepares the grounds for the high rate of violent crimes that are committed against women in these claimed idealistic communities.

🌻Misty Griffin🌻 @Misty_E_Griffin Strict churches need to be investigated for how they silence victims and encourage them not to report. I was sexually abused by the bishop of my Amish church, and I was told to retract my police report and forgive him. National Sexual Assault Hotline 1-800-656-4673 #FakeChristian Strict churches need to be investigated for how they silence victims and encourage them not to report. I was sexually abused by the bishop of my Amish church, and I was told to retract my police report and forgive him. National Sexual Assault Hotline 1-800-656-4673 #FakeChristian https://t.co/921jgnxXn5

Women in the Amish community are often expected to obey their husbands and are rarely treated fairly. It is a grievous sin to report a crime to the authorities, and those who commit this offence almost seldom, if ever, face the appropriate repercussions. Unaffected by popular movements that call out sexual harassment, it can also be said that their ideologies are from a different era.

The trailer describes the community as "a predator's paradise," where abuse, rape, violence, and other brutalities against women are tolerated.

Including first-hand testimonies from Amish victims who have chosen to speak out against the community's rampant crimes and tyranny, the docu-series will provide a platform for victims who wish to speak up about their trauma in the hopes of creating a safer place and seeing abusers receive justified punishment.

It is a difficult task given the Amish and Mennonite communities' ferocious support for those responsible for these crimes.

The official synopsis of the Sins of the Amish states:

"A documentary in two parts, Sins of the Amish offers first-hand accounts from a group of courageous women seeking justice for the violent crimes experienced while living as members of the Amish and Mennonite communities."

Continuing further, it says:

"Behind the public guise of an idyllic lifestyle lies a sinister world of abuse and mind control where a woman’s life is made to center around the needs of men – at any cost."

Directed by Daniel Sivan and Mor Loushy, who also served as executive producers alongside Steve Michaels, Jodi Flynn, James Macnab, and Andi Walker Ochoa, Sins of the Amish is coming to the small screen this Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan