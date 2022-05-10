What time will Zac Efron's Firestarter air on Peacock? Release date, plot, trailer, and more about the movie

A remake of Stephen King's Firestarter starring Zac Efron is making its way to theaters worldwide and on Peacock later this week. The movie will premiere in both theaters and Peacock at 12:01 AM EST on May 13, 2022

Adapted by Scott Teems, the movie stars Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Charlie, a little girl who gains pyrokinetic superpowers by mysterious means. She will be seized by a government entity that wants to utilize her gift as a weapon in the film, based on the 1984 original picture starring a young Drew Barrymore.

All quiet on the FIRESTARTER front- a movie directed by THE VIGIL's Keith Thomas and starring Zac Efron that drops Friday hmmmmmmm… still excited…

Sydney Lemmon and Zac Efron play Charlie's parents in the movie, with Michael Greyeyes, Gloria Reuben, Kurtwood Smith, and John Beasley as the supporting cast.

When will Zac Efron's Firestarter premiere on Peacock?

I'm rooting for the new Firestarter because I love the book, but how come every Blumhouse movie looks like they told the actors to bring their own wardrobe

The movie will premiere in both theaters and Peacock at 12:01 am ET on May 13, 2022, maintaining Universal's tradition of releasing certain films in theaters and on its streaming service on the same day.

The studio adapted this release strategy in response to the pandemic as a way of both increasing Peacock's subscriber numbers and providing moviegoers with a way to watch its latest releases from the safety and comfort of their own homes.

The plot of Zac Efron's Firestarter

Directed by Keith Thomas in the latest adaptation, a young Charlie with incredible pyrokinetic abilities is on the run. As a young teenager slowly learning the intensity of her powers, she strives to protect herself and her family from dark forces attempting to capture and manipulate her to their advantage.

Andy and Vicky are loyal parents who have been on the run for more than a decade, seeking to protect their daughter Charlie from a mysterious federal agency that wants to use her uncanny ability to create fire as a weapon of mass destruction.









It's National Paranormal Day so we're celebrating with a giveaway! The new Blumhouse adaptation of Stephen King's Firestarter hits theaters on Friday the 13th and you can win movie tickets. In theaters and on Peacock May 13

Charlie has learned how to control her power, awakened by rage and suffering. However, as Charlie approaches the age of 11, the syndrome becomes increasingly challenging to control, resulting in explosive accidents.

Following an incident that will disclose the family's whereabouts, a mysterious operative is dispatched to track down the family and finally apprehend Charlie. Still, she has no plans of giving in.

Firestarter trailer

Charlie fights evil villains with fire in the explosive trailer, while her parents struggle to protect her and remind her how to tame her abilities every step of the way. In the trailer, as the exasperated father on the run, Zac Efron states,

“She just has to shove it down and keep it hidden. Our responsibility is to protect her. If they catch her, they’re gonna put her in a cage. They’re gonna run tests on her for the rest of her life. We’ll never see her again.”

Don't forget to catch the movie Firestarter in theaters and on Peacock on May 13, 2022, at 12:01 am ET.

