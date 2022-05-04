What time will Dragons: The Nine Realms Season 2 air on Peacock and Hulu? Release date and more explored

Dragons: The Nine Realms Season 2 is just around the corner.

While the How to Train Your Dragon films are set in the Viking era, Dragons: The Nine Realms is set in the present era, complete with modern technology. A group of kids led by Tom live with their scientist parents in a research center above a fissure in the earth.

Tom discovers that the fissure leads to a mysterious world beneath the surface, teeming with dragons. He makes friends with Thunder, who is unmistakably the offspring of Toothless and Lightfury. Tom and the other kids are determined to keep the dragons a secret, lest the research organization's leaders try to exploit them.

Here's everything you need to know about the second season of Dragons: The Nine Realms.

When will Dragons: The Nine Realms Season 2 premiere on Peacock and Hulu?

Season 2 of Dragons: The Nine Realms will be released on Hulu and Peacock on May 5, 2022, and will consist of seven episodes.

While the show will premiere on Peacock at 2:01 am PT/5:01 am ET, it will also premiere on Hulu at 12:01 am PT/3:01 am ET on the same day. New episodes usually arrive on both the streaming platforms on the given schedule, and the aforementioned show will also follow suit.

Trailer of Season 2 discussed

Last month, DreamWorks released a new trailer for the second season of the spinoff series that transplants the scaly beasts into the modern world. The second season, which stars a fresh cast of Dragon Riders, imagines what would happen if a group of youngsters discovered the existence of dragons in our time.

Tom Kullersen continues to lead the modern band of Dragon Riders in their goal of protecting the secrets of these scaly animals and keeping them out of harm's way in the new trailer. That's harder than it sounds, as their parents' geological project ICARIS expands its activities and draws closer to the entrance of the Hidden World, the lair where dragons have been hidden for ages.

The new Riders will face new threats as a result of ICARIS' geological investigations, which include everything from tiny dragons to huge spiders, as well as giant electric beasts.

The new trailer also depicts Tom wearing an antique Viking helmet, hinting at the boy's continued hunt for his ancestors. Tom's obsession with learning more about his Viking ancestors will cause suspicion among the Riders in Season 2, as his friends become increasingly suspicious of his strange solo expeditions.

Jurassic Survivor @JurassicSurviv2 Dragons The Nine Realms Season 2 is coming soon. Let's hope it's an improvement from Season 1 which wasn't that good. Dragons The Nine Realms Season 2 is coming soon. Let's hope it's an improvement from Season 1 which wasn't that good. https://t.co/aJSiBk7snh

Don't forget to catch Season 2 of Dragons: The Nine Realms, which will be released on both Hulu and Peacock on May 5, 2022.

