Titleless The Northman poster at NYC subways gets internet talking

The Northman subway posters in New York appear to have it all: a muddy, bloody Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman, three Robert Eggers name drops, and a menacing 'Conquer Your Fate' tagline. The only thing that's absent is the title of the film.
Isaac Butler joked in a now-viral Tweet on Monday that someone at Focus Features was having a terrible day when he uploaded the ad. This is, without a doubt, a poster for Robert Eggers' Viking epic.
Twitter goes viral over Titleless poster of The Northman at NYC
When Isaac Butler pointed out the blunder on Twitter, the posters were taken down after a few hours, according to Vulture reporters who went to subway stations to question people about what they thought the untitled film was about.
As more people noticed the botched posters on multiple subway stations throughout New York, Twitter users began creating their titles to commemorate the hilarious occasion.
Soon, Twitter fans from all over the world chimed in, calling it a brilliant publicity stunt. Based on their theory, this was a deliberate yet genius attempt at a marketing stunt for the movie which has worked.
According to fans, the poster's title was intentionally removed. Following this situation, the entire internet is now discussing the film in some way or the other.
While some people are looking for the movie on Google, others are looking for it on social media. As a result of social media and word of mouth, everyone is aware of the Vikings movie.
But another set of fans have flooded the internet with memes as this hilarious incident has provided them with ample anecdotes. Many have even taken to putting random movie titles on the poster of The Northman.
More about The Northman film
Robert Eggers' Viking epic, The Northman, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Eggers has stated that he worked hard during the production to maintain a high degree of precision and intensity.
In the movie, Amleth is a Viking prince on a journey to avenge his father King Horwendil's death. The prince's uncle assassinated his father and abducted his mother. Amleth has dedicated his life to the following mantra:
"I will avenge you, father. I will save you, mother. I will kill you, Fjölnir."
Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Willem Dafoe, and Björk are all featured in the new poster for the movie.
Above all, there's Skarsgard, who stares menacingly at the audience with his quest for vengeance, insatiable. He can be seen standing on a rocky outcropping near the sea, ready to face a fleet of enemy boats approaching him.
The Northman will be released in theaters on April 22, 2022.