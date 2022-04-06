Titleless The Northman poster at NYC subways gets internet talking

The Northman subway posters in New York appear to have it all: a muddy, bloody Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman, three Robert Eggers name drops, and a menacing 'Conquer Your Fate' tagline. The only thing that's absent is the title of the film.

Isaac Butler joked in a now-viral Tweet on Monday that someone at Focus Features was having a terrible day when he uploaded the ad. This is, without a doubt, a poster for Robert Eggers' Viking epic.

Isaac Butler @parabasis “So you got that poster ready for The Northman?”

“Yeah, chief! We already printed it and put it in subways all over New York!”

“You made sure the title was on it, right?”

“Uhhhhhhhh….” “So you got that poster ready for The Northman?”“Yeah, chief! We already printed it and put it in subways all over New York!”“You made sure the title was on it, right?”“Uhhhhhhhh….” https://t.co/stFRzeR2Sw

Twitter goes viral over Titleless poster of The Northman at NYC

JM Mutore @JM3K lol they forgot to print the title on the subway ads for The Northman lol they forgot to print the title on the subway ads for The Northman https://t.co/laMA3Juc3w

When Isaac Butler pointed out the blunder on Twitter, the posters were taken down after a few hours, according to Vulture reporters who went to subway stations to question people about what they thought the untitled film was about.

As more people noticed the botched posters on multiple subway stations throughout New York, Twitter users began creating their titles to commemorate the hilarious occasion.

Soon, Twitter fans from all over the world chimed in, calling it a brilliant publicity stunt. Based on their theory, this was a deliberate yet genius attempt at a marketing stunt for the movie which has worked.

Ryan Meitzler @ryanmeitzler @Romudeth It’s for The Northman, but looks like the subway posters forgot to add the title haha @Romudeth It’s for The Northman, but looks like the subway posters forgot to add the title haha

Gannika Girlie @schmuckmouth id like to believe this is a marketing strategy huhuhu The Northman posters did not include their movie titleid like to believe this is a marketing strategy huhuhu The Northman posters did not include their movie title 😭 id like to believe this is a marketing strategy huhuhu

According to fans, the poster's title was intentionally removed. Following this situation, the entire internet is now discussing the film in some way or the other.

While some people are looking for the movie on Google, others are looking for it on social media. As a result of social media and word of mouth, everyone is aware of the Vikings movie.

Jeremy @JeremyWingert79



Because if so... GENIUS.



#FilmTwitter twitter.com/JM3K/status/15… JM Mutore @JM3K lol they forgot to print the title on the subway ads for The Northman lol they forgot to print the title on the subway ads for The Northman https://t.co/laMA3Juc3w Is it possible they intentionally left the title off the movie poster for The Northman so that this would become a viral internet sensation, thus spreading word of the title like wildfire?Because if so... GENIUS. Is it possible they intentionally left the title off the movie poster for The Northman so that this would become a viral internet sensation, thus spreading word of the title like wildfire?Because if so... GENIUS.#FilmTwitter twitter.com/JM3K/status/15…

Chrisnullan MacCartny @Chrixiam98 Tbh the marketing tactic of not putting the title on the poster is genius, absolutely everyone now knows about The Northman because of the memes. Tbh the marketing tactic of not putting the title on the poster is genius, absolutely everyone now knows about The Northman because of the memes.

chenling @chenlingzhang JM Mutore @JM3K lol they forgot to print the title on the subway ads for The Northman lol they forgot to print the title on the subway ads for The Northman https://t.co/laMA3Juc3w Marketing team of The Northman forgetting to put the title on the poster is my favorite twitter thread on this rainy Monday. twitter.com/jm3k/status/15… Marketing team of The Northman forgetting to put the title on the poster is my favorite twitter thread on this rainy Monday. twitter.com/jm3k/status/15…

But another set of fans have flooded the internet with memes as this hilarious incident has provided them with ample anecdotes. Many have even taken to putting random movie titles on the poster of The Northman.

Adam Grimord-Isham @Grimisham So the movie The Northman put up posters without the name and people spent the whole day making memes and loling and it made me look it up and see the cast, director, and writer connected and the story and now I actually want to see it…so win win. So the movie The Northman put up posters without the name and people spent the whole day making memes and loling and it made me look it up and see the cast, director, and writer connected and the story and now I actually want to see it…so win win.

More about The Northman film

Cinema Solace @solacecinema



“I don’t think I’ll do it again. Even if it means not making a film this big ever again. I’d like to make one even bigger. But, without control, I don’t know.” Robert Eggers calls editing #TheNorthman the most painful experience of his life, due to studio interference.“I don’t think I’ll do it again. Even if it means not making a film this big ever again. I’d like to make one even bigger. But, without control, I don’t know.” Robert Eggers calls editing #TheNorthman the most painful experience of his life, due to studio interference.“I don’t think I’ll do it again. Even if it means not making a film this big ever again. I’d like to make one even bigger. But, without control, I don’t know.” https://t.co/guuRdhhk1b

Robert Eggers' Viking epic, The Northman, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Eggers has stated that he worked hard during the production to maintain a high degree of precision and intensity.

In the movie, Amleth is a Viking prince on a journey to avenge his father King Horwendil's death. The prince's uncle assassinated his father and abducted his mother. Amleth has dedicated his life to the following mantra:

"I will avenge you, father. I will save you, mother. I will kill you, Fjölnir."

Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Willem Dafoe, and Björk are all featured in the new poster for the movie.

Above all, there's Skarsgard, who stares menacingly at the audience with his quest for vengeance, insatiable. He can be seen standing on a rocky outcropping near the sea, ready to face a fleet of enemy boats approaching him.

The Northman will be released in theaters on April 22, 2022.

Edited by Khushi Singh