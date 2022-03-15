"Are you coming back as the storm?": Halle Berry sends internet into a frenzy after short hair debut

Halle Berry debuted a dramatic haircut on the red carpet last night at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards, which, while unique on the red carpet, isn't wholly new.

Berry channeled her former X-Men character Storm through her asymmetric pixie cut with white-blonde streaks over dark chocolate roots. On one side, straightened strands were coiffed precisely, while the other was shaved short. She wore a black velvet suit, a white sheer corset, peep-toe shoes, and emerald statement earrings with her new 'do.

Her boyfriend Van Hunt joined her for the event, and the two looked like a power couple in their matching outfits. The musician wore a black suit with a white tuxedo jacket.

Halle Berry @halleberry this is for YOU! This is for all my beautiful fans that have wanted my short hair back !this is for YOU! This is for all my beautiful fans that have wanted my short hair back ! 💥 this is for YOU! https://t.co/xilMj6Dhna

Why is the internet in a frenzy after witnessing Halle Berry's new hairstyle

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a Marvel picture that has sparked a lot of conjecture, is only a few months away from hitting theaters. Given the theme, fans should expect a journey into the Marvel multiverse's far reaches, with both new and previously unexplored realities on display.

Alma @Happy_Flowers9 Halle Berry's New Hairdo And Tweet Spark A Storm Of Speculation dlvr.it/SLk8yM Halle Berry's New Hairdo And Tweet Spark A Storm Of Speculation dlvr.it/SLk8yM https://t.co/kJBQdF9LGI

After the most recent trailer hinted that previous characters would be returning, speculation has been rife as to which veteran Marvel stars might appear in the film.

✍🏽✨EuphoricVitality✨✍🏽 @WandasXanny @halleberry Baby with all these Multiverse Of Madness rumors and appearances this haircut just told me STORM is poppin up! @halleberry Baby with all these Multiverse Of Madness rumors and appearances this haircut just told me STORM is poppin up!✨😂🔥 https://t.co/7SRj11GMAG

Halle Berry, who previously played Ororo Munroe, aka Storm, alongside Stewart's Professor X, recently invited that speculation in a specific way - by debuting this new shorter haircut, replete with a white streak of hair, at the Critics Choice Awards.

seraphim @hissrevenge obsessed w storm, esp when halle berry is acting as her

shes so beautiful its not fair obsessed w storm, esp when halle berry is acting as her shes so beautiful its not fair https://t.co/aZxZY8kx0c

Berry had previously expressed interest in reprising her role as Storm, or her portrayal as Catwoman in the 2004 film of the same name, as she recently told ComicBook.com. She said,

"I would revisit any of them, actually. I loved all of those characters and I was always grateful to get to play them and be a part of those big franchises, you know? So I would revisit any of them."

Given that Multiverse of Madness is still undergoing reshoots, many are wondering if Berry's new hairstyle means she'll be reprising her role as Storm in the film. Fans have taken to Twitter to let their emotions be known.

While most fans have unanimously declared that this is an unofficial declaration of Berry's return to the MCU, they can't keep their excitement about their suspicions being proven right.

Drent @DrentBarnard @halleberry Umm are you coming back as storm because Please do! @halleberry Umm are you coming back as storm because Please do! 😍

Red John @LiingosYaDaddy Halle Berry @halleberry this is for YOU! This is for all my beautiful fans that have wanted my short hair back !this is for YOU! This is for all my beautiful fans that have wanted my short hair back ! 💥 this is for YOU! https://t.co/xilMj6Dhna You gonna be in Dr. Strange right ? I don’t see why not. twitter.com/halleberry/sta… You gonna be in Dr. Strange right ? I don’t see why not. twitter.com/halleberry/sta…

With previous Marvel films proving that impossible cameos are indeed possible for them as Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returned to Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans are excited as they wish for a stand-alone movie for Halle Berry's Storm.

Tohl96 @tohl96 @halleberry Or is it to make this happen again ? @halleberry Or is it to make this happen again ? 😉 https://t.co/KdvpJiRJWz

Halle won the SeeHer Award at the Critics Choice Awards and gave an amazing speech that brought many, including Lady Gaga, to tears.

Edited by Sabika