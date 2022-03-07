Lady Gaga Chromatica Ball Tour 2022 tickets: Where to buy, price, presale, and all you need to know 

After being rescheduled multiple times, Lady Gaga is ready to embark on her Chromatica Ball tour once again.

The artist took to Twitter to add new dates to her original 2020 Chromatica Ball summer tour. The tour will commence in Germany in July and come to an end in Los Angeles in September. Gaga has added eight new dates to the previously announced tour.

Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale in Arnhem, London, on March 11 and in other locations on Monday, March 14. Tickets are currently on sale for rescheduled gigs in Paris, London, Toronto, East Rutherford, Chicago, and Boston. Previously purchased tickets will remain valid. Citi cardholders can access the pre-sale for US shows on March 8 from 10:00 AM local time.

The London show tickets start from £191, while the VIP package is priced at £446.

Lady Gaga 2022 tour venue and dates

The Chromatica Ball tour was originally scheduled to coincide with the album's release in 2020, but the coronavirus epidemic prompted it to be postponed twice: once to the summer of 2021, and again to the summer of 2022.

Lady Gaga Chromatica Ball Summer Tour Dates:

07/17 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Merkur Spiel-Arena

07/21 - Stockholm, Sweden - Friends Arena

07/24 - Paris, France - Stade de France

07/26 - Arnhem, Netherlands - GelreDome

07/29 - London, England - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

07/30 - London, England - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

08/06 - Toronto, Ontario - Rogers Center

08/08 - Washington, D.C. - Nationals Park

08/11 - East Rutherford, New Jersey - MetLife Stadium

08/15 - Chicago, Illinois - Wrigley Field

08/19 - Boston, Massachusetts - Fenway Park

08/23 - Dallas, Texas - Globe Life Field

08/26 - Atlanta, Georgia - Truist Park

09/08 - San Francisco, California - Oracle Park

09/10 - Los Angeles, California - Dodger Stadium

Lady Gaga's sixth studio album, Chromatica, was released by Interscope Records and subsidiary Streamline on May 29, 2020. Gaga oversaw the production alongside longtime collaborator BloodPop and a slew of other producers to create a narrative album that harkens back to her dance-pop roots.

The album received a nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. One of the tracks on the album, "Rain on Me," garnered Gaga her second Best Pop Duo/Group Performance victory. The album debuted at number one in a number of countries, including the United States, where it was Gaga's sixth consecutive number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

