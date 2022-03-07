Keanu Reeves' Batman voice in DC League of Super-Pets sends fans into a frenzy

Many fans' dreams have come true, as Warner Bros. has announced that Keanu Reeves will play Batman in the animated DC League of Super-Pets.

Under the iconic cloak and cowl, Reeves' intimidating, familiar voice can be heard in the latest trailer for the movie, which will hit theaters in May.

Kevin Hart will voice Ace the Bat-Hound, one of Bat's many allies.

Keanu Reeves' voice in DC League of Super-Pets has fans asking for more

The trailer, which was strategically released right before the critically acclaimed Robert Pattinson-starrer The Batman, depicts Batman and Ace reliving their terrible pasts.

The Super-Pets will travel around the DC Universe, with Krypto the Super-Dog (Dwayne Johnson) and Superman (John Krasinski) making brief appearances in the trailer.

What has sent fans worldwide into a frenzy is that after the success of Robert Pattinson's The Batman, DC has managed to rope in another brilliant actor to play the caped crusader. As soon as the trailer made its way to YouTube on March 6, took to social media to express their joy with Reeves' casting.

Sigmund Freud @afkarbarin Keanu Reeves voice acting non serious Batman? That must be great! Keanu Reeves voice acting non serious Batman? That must be great!

With Keanu's mellow voice and its dramatic persona being equally recognizable, fans on Twitter lost their minds.

Many were quick to point out how Keanu in the DC League of Super-Pets almost completed the long list of many brilliant actors playing the caped crusader, including Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, and Christian Bale.

Many were so elated with this DC decision that they went into asking for a live action movie for the actor as Batman.

Raymond Mora @raymondmora10 Ending the debate now… KEANU REEVES IS GONNA GO DOWN AS THE BEST #BATMAN OF ALL TIME Ending the debate now… KEANU REEVES IS GONNA GO DOWN AS THE BEST #BATMAN OF ALL TIME

Pug-Pug @Mr_Puggo @CultureCrave Now we need a live action Keanu Reeves Batman @CultureCrave Now we need a live action Keanu Reeves Batman

One fan was also quick to point out that 2022 is undoubtedly the year of the Batman as there are so many movies revolving around the superhero to be released this year.

Nonstop Nerd @NonstopNerdBlog

-The Batman hit theaters.

-Keanu Reeves is voicing Batman in League of Superpets

-Michael Keaton Batman returns in the Flash

-MultiVersus comes out this year, with Batman being playable.

-Gotham Knights is set to release this year.

#batman 2022 is the year of Batman.-The Batman hit theaters.-Keanu Reeves is voicing Batman in League of Superpets-Michael Keaton Batman returns in the Flash-MultiVersus comes out this year, with Batman being playable.-Gotham Knights is set to release this year. 2022 is the year of Batman. -The Batman hit theaters. -Keanu Reeves is voicing Batman in League of Superpets-Michael Keaton Batman returns in the Flash-MultiVersus comes out this year, with Batman being playable. -Gotham Knights is set to release this year. #batman

More about DC League of Super-Pets

With various comedy talents contributing their voices to Krypto and Ace's four-legged counterparts, Warner Bros. has recruited an impressive cast for their latest animated picture, directed by Jared Stern.

While Vanessa Bayer will play PB, a pig that becomes Wonder Woman's pet, Natasha Lyonne will play Merton, a quick turtle who finds a home with The Flash. Diego Luna will voice Ch'p, an electrically powered squirrel who becomes Green Lantern's pet. Marc Maron will lend his voice to Lex Luthor.

Kate McKinnon, Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz, and Jameela Jamil are all set to star in the film too, in roles that will most likely round out the Justice League.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia