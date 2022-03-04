3 powerful women characters from the DC Universe

The DC Universe has given birth to a galaxy of male superheroes and supervillains, but it is also home to some of the most colossal female characters the world of comics has ever witnessed.

Here are some of the female characters that have made their mark in the DC-verse.

From Wonder Woman to Poison Ivy, 3 powerful female characters from the DC Universe

1) Wonder Woman

Considered one of the most powerful female characters in the DC Universe, Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman is a fan favorite. Appearing for the first time back in 1941 in All Star Comics #8, Wonder Woman possesses a plethora of superpowers.

She is immortal and has advanced senses along with superhuman strength. On top of that, she can move and fly at sonic speed and is one of the very few superheroes who can lift Thor's hammer, Mjolnir. She has also been referred to as the 'best melee fighter in the world' by fellow DC superhero Batman.

Apart from featuring in several comics, she was also seen on the silverscreen quite a number of times. Her last movie was Wonder Woman 1984 that released back in 2020 and was loved by DC fans.

2) Poison Ivy

Dr. Pamela Lillian Isley aka Poison Ivy is one of the most powerful supervillains in the DC universe. She made her debut in 1966 in Batman #181. Ivy is known for her obsession for plants and evil acts that promote eco-terrorism.

Her superpowers include controlling plants and making them secrete mind-controlling pheromones and floral toxins. She is also known to have plant-based poison in her bloodstream, which she uses against her enemies, either to paralyze or kill them.

Poison Ivy is one of the most formidable opponents that Batman has faced in his crime-fighting career. Apart from featuring in many comics, she has also appeared in multiple Batman movies.

3) Supergirl

It was in the year 1959 that DC fans were first intorduced to Supergirl in Action Comics #252. She is the cousin of Superman and is known to possess powers that almost match his brother.

Supergirl wears a suit that is similar to Superman, except she has a red skirt instead of a blue bottomwear. The character is found in several supporting roles in the Diamond Comics.

Supergirl can move and fly around at a sonic speed, just like Wonder Woman, and can also freeze objects by breathing. She possesses a wide range of supervision that includes X-rays, infrared, etc. Apart from comics, she has also been featured in several TV shows. However, fans are yet to find her in a major role on the silverscreen.

Some of the other female superheroes from Diamond Comics include Talia Al Ghul, Mera, Big Barda and more.

Edited by Gunjan