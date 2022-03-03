DC reveals Wonder Woman's sister Nubia is officially the next queen of Amazon

DC is expected to release Nubia: Coronation Special #1 on Tuesday, May 3, and as the title suggests, the book is said to commemorate her coronation. The launch of the 48-page one-shot will take place following the events of the impending crossover comic Trial of the Amazons.

The Future State event that took place in January 2021 had hinted at Nubia being crowned the next Wonder Woman. The immediate future, revealed in Infinite Frontier #0, on the other hand, foreshadowed a different fate for her.

In March 2021's Infinite Frontier #0, she got anointed as the new Queen of the Amazons, bringing change to the ageless island of Themyscira. This shift coincided with the emergence of a new Wonder Woman, with Hippolyta, the former Queen, assuming Diana's place as the Amazon envoy to the Man's World.

Nubia, Diana Prince's sister, is now officially the next Wonder Woman

DC's commemoratory special elaborated

Despite Wonder Woman's homecoming, it appears that Nubia will hold the crown for a purpose that will very probably be revealed in Trial of the Amazons. In Nubia: Coronation Special #1, her origin and the story behind her powers will be explained more clearly while focusing on her being crowned as Amazon's next Queen.

DC describes the post-Trial of the Amazons special:

"A new era for these warriors has dawned, Amazons from around the world have come to Themyscira to witness history and the crowning of their new leader. She stood between Man's World and the dangers of Doom's Doorway for centuries; when she was called upon to serve her people, she stood strong and clear-eyed, unafraid to look certain death in the face; she has united peoples on the brink of war… All hail Queen Nubia, champion of the three tribes!"

The Coronation Special comic creative team includes authors Stephanie Williams and Vita Ayala, along with illustrators Marguerite Sauvage, Darryl Banks, Jill Thompson, Alitha Martinez, Nikolas Draper-Ivey, and Becky Cloonan.

The main cover is made by David Mack, and there are alternate designs by Joshua "Sway" Swaby, Crystal Kung, Mack, and Reina Koyano too.

The official crowning of Nubia

Infinite Frontier #0's storyline revolved around a recently risen Diana of Themyscira traveling around what was left behind by the events of Dark Nights: Death Metal to see how things had altered. One of the very first places Diana searched was her homeland, where she discovered her Amazon sisters fighting unarmed over who would be worthy of succeeding her as Wonder Woman.

Queen Hippolyta then ended the conflict by offering a new test, in which all potential Wonder Women would try to confront the gaze of Medusa's severed head, with the title going to the first woman who did not turn to stone for all eternity. With the exception of Nubia, everyone instantly backed out of the challenge.

The creation and rise of her character

The character was created by Robert Kanigher and Don Heck as Diana Prince's long-lost twin sister, and made her Wonder Woman debut in Wonder Woman #204, published in February 1973. Her classic Earth-One character was last seen in Supergirl #9, which was published in January 1974.

Emerging in an alternative form in 1979's Super Friends #25, the character made her last appearance in a DC comic book for the next 20 years. She later returned to the DC universe, first appearing post-Crisis in 1999's Wonder Woman Annual #8, amounting to a New Earth storyline. She transitioned to DC's Prime Earth continuity in 2019's Wonder Woman #75, post-Flashpoint.

Edited by R. Elahi