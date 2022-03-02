5 best female comic book heroes

The world of comic books features a plethora of amazing characters, including some incredibly powerful female superheroes.

For a very long time, comic book movies were dominated by male superheroes. However, DC, Marvel, and other comic book universes do consist of several female superheroes.

While some of these female superheroes have already arrived on the big screen, we want to see several others in movies.

Exploring some of the best female comic book heroes of all time

5) Jane Foster

Jane Foster will be seen as Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder (Image via Marvel)

Created by writers Larry Lieber and Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby, Jane Foster made her debut in Journey into Mystery #84 in 1962. For years, she was portrayed as just the love interest of Thor before becoming a superhero herself.

Jane later adopted the title of Thor and gained the God of Thunder's powers by lifting Odinson's enchanted hammer, Mjolnir. The character also appeared in several Thor movie adaptations, and actress Natalie Portman portrayed the role.

Interestingly, Natalie's Thor will be seen in the upcoming MCU project Thor: Love and Thunder.

4) She-Ra

She-Ra is the twin sister of He-Man (Image via Masters of The Universe Comics)

She-Ra is the alter-ego of Princess Adora, the long-lost twin sister of He-Man. She was first introduced in a minicomic called The Story Of She-Ra, published in 1984. Princess Adora has a Sword of Protection that lets her get transformed into the superhero She-Ra.

What makes her a powerful entity is her incredible strength. In the comic books, She-Ra was seen not only lifting robots and humans but also buildings and rocks. However, being a superhero also doesn't make her take violent actions until it's the only choice, making her one of the best female superheroes ever created.

3) Black Canary

Black Canary is considered one of the best hand to hand combatants (Image via DC)

DC Comics' Black Canary was created by writer Robert Kanigher and artist Carmine Infantino. She has been associated with superhero Green Arrow romantically and professionally since the late 1960s.

Trained by several top-tier fighters such as Wonder Woman, Lady Shiva, Wildcat, and Cassandra Cain, the character is considered one of the top hand-to-hand combatants. She also carries the ability to damage any organic or inorganic object by creating vibrations via screaming.

The superhero has appeared in several DC comics animated adaptations and video games.

2) Kamala Khan

Kamala Khan has body re-shaping abilities (Image via Marvel)

Khan is the first Muslim superhero ever created by Marvel Comics. Before debuting in 2014s Miss Marvel, she appeared in Captain Marvel #14 in 2013. Marvel fans will see Iman Vellani playing the role of the superhero in Ms. Marvel, which will be released later in 2022.

Kamala received the power to change her shape and size after getting exposed to Terrigen Mists. She also has the capabilities to stretch her body to attack the opponents and can increase the size of her fists to knock them down.

1) Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel holds similar strength to Thor (Image via Marvel)

In the Marvel comics, the title of Captain Marvel is taken by several male and female characters. However, the version that got most popular was Carol Danvers.

In the MCU, this role is portrayed by Brie Larson. The superhero possesses high strength that allows her to overwhelm Thanos single-handedly. Not only that, but her powers are no less than that of Thor, who has always been considered one of the most powerful Avengers.

Note: This article reflects the views of the author.

