10 anime characters who can beat Thanos without breaking a sweat

Anime fans often enjoy debates around how the strength of anime characters would match up with non-anime characters. One of the strongest beings in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Thanos, a titan who wields the Infinity Gauntlet.

With the Infinity Gauntlet, Thanos can erase life and reshape reality with a snap of his fingers. This article will list 10 anime characters who can take on even the mighty Thanos.

10 anime characters who can easily take down Thanos

1) Gojo

Darkside 🇯🇲 @DarkKageXL Gojo is the perfect example of how to write an overpowered protagonist. This man is the literal personification of infinity and beyond. Gojo is the perfect example of how to write an overpowered protagonist. This man is the literal personification of infinity and beyond. https://t.co/bsRo1sFoVf

Gojo is one of the main characters and the strongest sorcerer in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime. Born with the legendary Six Eyes, Gojo has mastered the Infinity cursed technique. With this power, Gojo can wrap himself in a layer of infinite space, making it impossible for anything to touch him.

Gojo also has the ability to teleport and boasts many overwhelming cursed techniques. Thanos would be unable to reach the sorcerer if he even got the chance. As soon as Gojo encounters Thanos, he would likely invoke his Domain, trapping the titan in an endless void of space, time, and thought.

2) Beerus

Beerus (Image via Shueisha)

As a God of Destruction in the Dragon Ball Super anime, Beerus has the power to destroy an entire universe. If Thanos gets anywhere close to threatening Beerus, he would be evaporated by the God of Destruction's incredible strength.

3) Champa

If we are to include Beerus on this list, then Champa should be on it as well. As a fellow God of Destruction, Champa could also destroy a universe on his own. He could dispatch of Thanos just as easily as Beerus could.

4) Saitama

Saitama (Image via Madhouse)

Saitama is one of the most well-known characters to those who watch anime. As a "hero for fun", Saitama has obliterated beings who possess immeasurable strength. Before Thanos even has the chance to use the Infinity Gauntlet, Saitama would blow a hole through him, possibly even decimating him entirely.

5) Tomura Shigaraki

Tomura (Image via Bones)

Tomura possesses the Quirk called Decay. With this power, anything he touches turns to dust (much like those who Thanos snapped out of existence). This villain also displays impressive speed in the My Hero Academia anime.

Multiple Avengers were able to successfully land attacks on Thanos before he was able to use the Infinity Stones. Therefore, it's safe to assume that with his quickness, Tomura could easily close in on Thanos. From there, all he would have to do is land one hit on the Marvel antagonist. Tomura could easily destroy the Infinity Gauntlet, as well as Thanos himself.

6) Rimuru

Christian @Christian_20131 @TheAnimeAwards Can anyone beat our demon lord Rimuru @TheAnimeAwards Can anyone beat our demon lord Rimuru https://t.co/XXwGsfcJ0u

Even before he was upgraded in power, Rimuru killed thousands of soldiers in mere minutes. As a demon lord, his abilities appear to be limitless. In the anime That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime, Rimuru can break down complex spells and even foresee future attacks.

As well as wiping out Thanos' entire army, Rimuru could easily distract Thanos long enough to steal the gauntlet. Once the Titan loses his omipotent weapon, Rimuru would make quick work of him.

7) Giorno Giovanna

Giorno Giovanna and GER (Image via Shueisha)

Giorno can't be beaten thanks to his overpowered stand, Golden Experience Requiem. Giorno's stand can rewind moments and operate outside of the current flow of time.

Even if Thanos was able to employ the powers of the Infinity Stones, GER would instantly revert time back to a point before Thanos attacked. With this ability, Giorno and Golden Experience Requiem could try an infinite number of times to defeat Thanos.

8) Sosuke Aizen

Aizen was able to defeat someone who possessed the power to see all of space and time. Using his shikai, Aizen could trick Thanos into believing a false truth. By wielding this incredible power, the Bleach anime character could beat Thanos mentally, and even possibly persuade the Titan to destroy himself with the gauntlet.

9) Saiki K.

It would be impossible to list all the physical and psychic skills that Saiki possesses, and he's always revealing new abilities. This anime character is so powerful that he has controlled the minds of the entire world population multiple times in order to alter what humans perceive as normal.

Mind control is just one way that Saiki could defeat Thanos. He could also use his teleportation ability to get right up to Thanos' face before whisking the Infinity Gauntlet away with his incredible strength. With the Infinity Stones out of the equation, Thanos would be vulnerable to Saiki's elemental manipulation, telekenisis, hypnosis, and physical power.

10) Sailor Moon

SailorCrisis @SailorCrisis MOON PRISM POWER, MAKE UP!

(ALT COLOR VER)

Sailor Moon Transformation (Fanmade)



#セーラームーン MOON PRISM POWER, MAKE UP!(ALT COLOR VER)Sailor Moon Transformation (Fanmade) ✨MOON PRISM POWER, MAKE UP! ✨ (ALT COLOR VER) Sailor Moon Transformation (Fanmade)#セーラームーン https://t.co/v6RmpLtN1r

When Sailor Moon transforms into Sailor Cosmos, "The Ultimate Sailor Moon", she gains access to an array of abilities. In this form, she can use the power of rebirth, reality-warping abilities, manipulation of abstract concepts, control of space-time, and a healing factor that allows her to survive the destruction of her body, mind, and soul.

With all of these techniques at her disposal, Sailor Moon could easily match Thanos blow for blow, even if he was using the powers of every Infinity Stone. Realistically, Sailor Moon could wipe Thanos from existence before he knew what was coming.

