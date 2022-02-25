Who is Kimberley von Ilberg? Meet the actor who plays Wonder Woman's body double in the Peacemaker finale

While the Peacemaker's first season may have ended, the most cherished moment remains of the finale when Justice League members Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and The Flash appeared to support the Peacemaker team.

While Jason Momoa's Aquaman and Ezra Miller's Flash were the only ones to visibly appear, stand-ins were being used for Henry Cavill's Superman and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman. As their faces remained in the dark, fans were curious to know the identities of the people behind them.

Curious questions have been laid to rest as Kimberley von Ilberg, who stepped in for Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in the show's finale, made her identity known. She recently posted a behind-the-scenes shot of herself wearing the famed Princess of Themyscira's armor.

just became the best comic book show of all time THE DCEU JUSTICE LEAGUE #Peacemaker just became the best comic book show of all time THE DCEU JUSTICE LEAGUE #Peacemaker just became the best comic book show of all time😭 https://t.co/qbbqUc8J9X

She along with the other stand-ins for Superman and Batman have confirmed their participation in the finale through Instagram posts.

Who was the body double for Wonder Woman in Peacemaker season one finale

Kimberley von Ilberg shared a photograph of herself dressed as Wonder Woman from the DC Extended Universe on Instagram, as well as a photo of the entrance to her trailer, which was labeled Wonder Woman.

Von Ilberg had a tiny role in the 2017 short film Consume before taking on the role of Wonder Woman in Peacemaker.

She was also a member of the stunt crew for the film Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days which was released in 2012.

All the other body doubles for the Justice League heroes in the season finale

Apart from Kimberley, Brad Abramenko took on the role of Man of Steel. He has made cameo appearances on other DC shows such as Batwoman and The Flash.

Matt Turner was cast as Ben Affleck's Batman body double, yet both the Dark Knight and Cyborg, played by Ray Fisher, were removed from the show's climax.

In terms of Batman, this confirms that Robert Pattinson will be a standalone character outside of DCEU, with his debut picture due to be out in two weeks.

Ben Affleck's portrayal of the character would have been a long shot as well, given that The Flash is intended to be his final appearance in the role.

Gal Gadot and filmmaker Patty Jenkins are also expected to reunite for a third solo Wonder Woman film.

