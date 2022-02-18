Will John Cena's Peacemaker get a second season? 

After years of entertaining fans in the squared circle of WWE, John Cena has moved forward to do the same through movies and web series. Following a fantastic performance on F9, he has donned the costume of a superhero.

Not only did Cena take on the role of Peacemaker in James Gunn's Suicide Squad, but he also got an exclusive spin-off series for the character thanks to his mass popularity and hilarious portrayal.

As the first season of The Peacemaker ended, speculation for a second season was naturally high. John Cena, the series's protagonist, has tweeted the same and revealed the series had been renewed for a second season.

"Learning about and eventually becoming #PEACEMAKER was an exercise in exploring the fun and absolutely genius mind of James Gunn. It's been a privelege to work on this show and with the cast, crew and hbomax team. Elated to say we'll be back to create more peace for season" tweeted John Cena.

James Gunn, the director of Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad, also tweeted about the series' renewal.

"That's right, Peacemaker is coming back for Season Two. Thanks to Peter Safran, John Cena, our incredible cast and crew, our wildy supportive & lovely friends at HBO Max- and mostly all of you for watching" tweeted James Gunn confirming the development of the second season.

You can check out their tweets below:

John Cena @JohnCena ! Learning about and eventually becoming #PEACEMAKER was an exercise in exploring the fun and absolutely genius mind of @JamesGunn . It’s been a privilege to work on this show and with the cast, crew and @hbomax team. Elated to say we’ll be back to create more peace for Season Learning about and eventually becoming #PEACEMAKER was an exercise in exploring the fun and absolutely genius mind of @JamesGunn. It’s been a privilege to work on this show and with the cast, crew and @hbomax team. Elated to say we’ll be back to create more peace for Season ✌️! https://t.co/ujeeXODvOn

James Gunn @JamesGunn That’s right, #Peacemaker is coming back for Season Two. Thanks to Peter Safran, @JohnCena , our incredible cast & crew, our wildly supportive & lovely friends at @HBOMax - and mostly all of you for watching! @DCpeacemaker That’s right, #Peacemaker is coming back for Season Two. Thanks to Peter Safran, @JohnCena, our incredible cast & crew, our wildly supportive & lovely friends at @HBOMax - and mostly all of you for watching! @DCpeacemaker https://t.co/wZSZBivrDQ

The first season of John Cena's Peacemaker has received remarkable reviews

John Cena's Peacemaker debuted in the DC Extended Universe during The Suicide Squad movie. The 16-time champion left no stone unturned in transitioning the little-known antihero into mainstream popularity.

James Gunn, the director of the said movie, returned with Cena for a spin-off series based on his character. The first season was finally released on HBO Max on 13th January 2022 and finished on 17th February.

The series has turned out to be a great hit as it has amassed highly positive reviews from fans and critics alike. It has garnered an impressive 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes in addition to an 8.5 rating on IMDb.

With such a great reception, it's a no-brainer for the series to continue. The second season of HBO Max's Peacemaker may be released anytime after Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3, another project in line with James Gunn.

Do you think The Leader of The Cenation will parallel Dyawne 'The Rock' Johnson's success in Hollywood? Feel free to voice your opinions in the comments.

What is working with Mr. McMahon really like? We asked Austin Theory himself.

Edited by Angana Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Are you waiting for Peacemaker's second season? Of course! No, I am a Marvel fan only 1 votes so far