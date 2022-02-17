What is a PG-13 rating? Certification explored as 'The Batman' director promises a dark story

The Batman will reportedly be as dark and deadly as the trailers suggest. Director Matt Reeves promises that the upcoming DC film will test the limits of its PG-13 rating.

Reeves spoke with Den of Geek on how well the final cut's tone matches his original idea for the picture. During the conversation, the director assured viewers that they would get exactly what they saw. He said:

"In my mind, [The Batman] was always going to be a gritty, edgy, noir, thrilling spectacle that was PG-13. That was always what it was, but I always knew that we'd be pushing the limits of what that could be, and so we didn't really have to cut anything. The promotional materials that you're seeing, they're fully reflective of the tone of the movie."

PG-13 rating explored as The Batman pushes the rating's boundaries

Parents should investigate the PG-rated film before allowing their younger children to attend. The rating implies that, in the Rating Board's opinion, certain materials may be unsuitable for minors, and that parents should make that decision. More mature topics in certain PG-rated films may require parental supervision.

Reeves, who has helmed PG-13 blockbusters including Cloverfield and two Planet of the Apes remake films, went on to say that an R-rated version of The Batman will not be made.

Last month, The Batman was officially rated PG-13 for "strong violent and disturbing content, drug content, strong language, and some suggestive material."

While the film may not have received the R rating that some fans had hoped for, Reeves hasn't shied away from revealing what makes the Dark Knight's latest feature the darkest yet.

The film's depiction of Riddler was inspired by the real-life Zodiac Killer, according to the filmmaker. In an official trailer for the film, the enigmatic antagonist delivers a missing district attorney with a bomb strapped to his neck, giving a glimpse of Riddler's sadism.

Robert Pattinson, who plays the titular vigilante, has backed up Reeves' comments on the film's grounded tone, describing his performance as a really disgusting, dirty, slimy Batman.

Pattinson has also hinted that his Batman has trouble following his no-kill rule, claiming that his principles can be understood in a dual manner:

"Either he only wants to inflict the appropriate punishment, or he wants to kill and his self-control prevents him from doing so."

The Batman will be released in theaters on March 4.

