What was Nicole Kidman reacting to in viral Oscars 2022 photo? Photographer reveals it wasn't for Will Smith slapping Chris Rock 

Will Smith created an uproar on the internet when he slapped Chris Rock at this year's Academy Awards ceremony. Chris Rock made a poor joke at the expense of Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, which caused the actor to react violently by slapping the 57-year-old comedian. The 53-year-old actor made headlines with his reaction and his actions have taken Twitter by storm, giving rise to a lot of controversy.

Amidst celebrity reactions, Twitter is also now being flooded with memes around the issue. One such meme that has been making the rounds is a picture of Nicole Kidman sitting in the audience, eyes popping and arms flayed, displaying shock and disbelief on her face. The picture has been in circulation as a meme in reaction to Will Smith's incident.

However, that picture is not a picture of Nicole Kidman reacting to the infamous slap. The photo was taken and posted on Getty Images way earlier, before the Will Smith incident took place. The picture was taken during the un-televised first hour of the Academy Award ceremony, which is reserved for craft awards. The photo had already gone viral for Kidman's animated reaction even before the broadcast began.

If not the slap, then what was Kidman displaying such an animated reaction to? The photographer, Myung Chun of the Los Angeles Times, revealed that Kidman was reacting to Jessica Chastain walking into the room. He shared,

“Yes, the picture of Nicole Kidman was taken during the non-televised portion. It appeared that she was excited to see Jessica Chastain across the room. Kidman then reached out her arms and waved to her with both hands. Shortly thereafter, Chastain walked over to greet Kidman and her husband Keith Urban.”

The Will Smith controversy explored

CJ Fogler @cjzer0 Will Smith just punched Chris Rock and told him "keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth" Will Smith just punched Chris Rock and told him "keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth" https://t.co/1f1ytdbMRv

Oscars 2022 were one of the most eventful award ceremonies in recent history and the credit goes to Will Smith. The actor who took away the award for best actor also took the internet by storm when he slapped Chris Rock, the comedian who made a joke at the expense of Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed that she is suffering from some serious medical conditions following her battle with alopecia. The 50-year-old actress has been struggling with hair loss which forced her to cut her hair really short.

Chris Rock made his joke at her expense and made an insensitive comment about Pinkett Smith’s hairdo, calling her “G.I. Jane 2" in reference to the G.I. Jane movie. G.I. Jane was released way back in 1997. The film starred Demi Moore in the lead role, where she was seen sporting a really short, almost bald hair-do.

Chris Rock joked,

"Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can't wait to see you."

This caused the actress to roll her eyes in annoyance and triggered her husband, Will Smith, to go up to Chris Rock and slap him on live television.

