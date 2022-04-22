5 top movie releases in May 2022

Hollywood had a busy year in 2021 in terms of releases, but the bewildering number of interesting new movies hitting cinemas, streaming services, or both in 2022 is a different story. As is customary, there are a slew of upcoming Marvel films to look forward to, as well as a slew of impending DC films. Other typical genres of the medium, such as romantic comedies and science fiction thrillers, can also be found.

The following is a one-stop shop for all the movies that will be released in May 2022, as well as when and where they will be released. I'm sure I don't have to warn you that these release dates are subject to change, so keep an eye on the calendar for any changes.

5 much speculated movie releases in May 2022

5) Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Release Date: May 6, 2022

Cast: Michael Stuhlbarg, Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Stewart, Elizabeth Olsen, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez

Genre: Action, Superhero, Fantasy, Adventure, Horror

Language: English

The MCU unleashes the Multiverse and extends its bounds further than ever before following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange as he crosses the mind-bending and deadly realities of the Multiverse with the help of old and new mystical allies to fight a terrifying new opponent.

The events of Loki and WandaVision will also be intertwined with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Tom Hiddleston is set to reprise his role in the film. As will Elizabeth Olsen, whose tale was picked up from the WandaVision conclusion post-credits sequence in the film.

4) Firestarter

Release Date: May 13, 2022

Cast: Zac Efron, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Gloria Reuben, Sydney Lemmon

Genre: Horror

Language: English

The film Firestarter is based on Steven King's sci-fi thriller novel of the same name (previously made into a movie in 1984). Andy McGee (Zac Efron) escaped and fell in love with Vicky Tomlinson after developing psychic powers in an experiment sponsored by a secretive government organization known as The Shop (Sydney Lemmon).

They go into hiding together, marry, and have a daughter, Charlie (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), who inherited her father's psychic powers as pyrokinesis. Charlie struggles to keep her powers under control as she grows older, especially when she is in pain or angry. Following a school incident, The Shop learns of Charlie's existence and sets out to capture the family in order to use Charlie as a weapon.

3) Downtown Abbey: A New Era

Release Date: May 20, 2022

Cast: Maggie Smith, Jim Carter, Penelope Wilton, Michelle Dockery

Genre(s): Drama, History

Language: English

Downtown Abbey: A New Era will be released in theaters around the world on May 20, 2022. The film was supposed to be released in time for Christmas 2021 but due to the pandemic, it had to be pushed back to May 2022.

Julian Fellowes, the creator, recently told People,

"It's really a new era. The further the '20s went along, the more the world was changing in so many ways. Everything from entertainment to transport was really different by the end of the '20s. That's what we're referring to in that."

The motion picture Downtown Abbey: A New Era comes from award-winning creator Julian Fellowes. The global phenomenon's much-anticipated movie comeback reunites the popular cast as they embark on a spectacular adventure in the South of France to unravel the mystery of the Dowager Countess' newly inherited house.

2) Top Gun: Maverick

Release Date: May 27, 2022

Cast: Tom Cruise, Ed Harris, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Val Kilmer, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Jon Hamm

Genre: Action, Drama

Language: English

Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs after more than thirty years as one of the Navy's top aviators, pushing the edge as a brave test pilot and avoiding the advancement in rank that would ground him.

Maverick meets Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: "Rooster," the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka "Goose," when he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen.

Maverick is driven into a confrontation with his own greatest fears as he faces an uncertain future and confronts the demons of his past, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

1) The Bob's Burgers Movie

Release Date: May 27, 2022

Cast: Aziz Ansari, Brian Huskey, Dan Mintz, David Herman, David Wain, Eugene Mirman, Gary Cole, H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kevin Kline, Kristen Schaal, Larry Murphy, Sam Seder, Stephanie Beatriz, Zach Galifianakis

Genre(s): Adventure, Comedy, Animation, Musical

Language: English

The Bob's Burgers Movie has been in the works for five years, and will finally be released on May 27. The Belcher family is under pressure to make a payment in seven days to save their restaurant, and Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) is doing his best to hold it together.

Of course, a gigantic sinkhole dashes all hopes as kids Louise (Kristen Schaal), Tina (Dan Mintz), and Gene (Eugene Mirman) get themselves into mischief while attempting to solve a mystery, while Bob's wife Linda (John Roberts) tries to keep everyone calm. Teddy will be played by Larry Murphy, with Zach Galifianakis returning to his role as Felix and Kevin Kline portraying Mr. Fischoeder, the Belcher's landlord.

The official logline for the film reads:

“While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.”

The Fox sitcom Bob's Burgers is now in its 12th season. The show has already been renewed for a 13th season.

