What time will When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 10 air? Release date, trailer, and more about the Hallmark series

As Hallmark's When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 10 is set to premiere this week, a lot of exciting facets are to be revealed that might turn the narrative world upside down. As we steadily approach the end of the season, expect things to heat up!

The future of Hope Valley may be in jeopardy, and the characters may be forced to make some difficult choices. Here's everything from the release date, timing, and trailer breakdown from the upcoming episode of the Hallmark show.

When will When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 10 premiere on Hallmark?

Episode 10 of Season 9 will premiere on the Hallmark Channel on Sunday, May 8 at 8.00 PM ET. The episode is titled Never Say Never.

Season 9 Episode 10 trailer discussed

As we get ready for season 9 episode 10 of When Calls the Heart, there's one intriguing question to ponder upon: Is Rosemary expecting? Will her life with Lee undergo a significant transformation?

She notified Elizabeth of the potential discovery in the trailer that aired this week. While we are optimistic for the couple who have been trying for a child for season 9, nothing can be said for sure. After all, this is a comedy meant to make people laugh, and we don't want to see them give the world a devastating twist.

This episode will also remind Rosemary in particular of the pressures of working in the media. She is trusted to carry critical messages to the entire community of Hope Valley, even if many would rather not hear them.

Many individuals want to believe whatever they want, and this could be especially true in these circumstances with the mines. The possibility of them reopening again becomes clearer with the arrival of Jerome Smith and Arthur Gilchrist in the valley. episode

Meanwhile, Lucas remains in custody as Bill and Nathan continue their investigation into the claims leveled against him. While Jerome and Gilchrist examine the investments, Henry makes a decision that will likely enrage many residents. Let's wait and see how things roll out in Hope Valley this week.

The official synopsis of the Hallmark episode reads:

"Elizabeth (Krakow) and Rosemary (Hutton) don’t agree on the best way share unsettling news with the town about the coal mines, but that’s put behind them when Rosemary hears even more shocking news."

Don't forget to catch When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 10 on Sunday, May 8 at 8.00 PM ET on the Hallmark Channel.

