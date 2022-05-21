What happened to the McStay family and where were their remains found? ID's Two Shallow Graves to revisit chilling murders

ID (Investigation Discovery)'s Two Shallow Graves will be revisiting the chilling murders of the McStay family in a seven-part docuseries. The channel will air the limited series over the course of a 3-night special event, starting May 22, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

Investigation Discovery @DiscoveryID



Join us Sunday, May 22 for the three-night special The McStay family's sudden disappearance haunts investigators for 3 years until their remains turn up in the desert. Prosecutors are adamant Chase Merritt killed the family, but Merritt maintains his innocence.Join us Sunday, May 22 for the three-night special #TwoShallowGraves The McStay family's sudden disappearance haunts investigators for 3 years until their remains turn up in the desert. Prosecutors are adamant Chase Merritt killed the family, but Merritt maintains his innocence.Join us Sunday, May 22 for the three-night special #TwoShallowGraves https://t.co/q2l1sZVVwf

Two Shallow Graves will investigate the horrible killings of the McStay family, which included Joseph, Summer, and their two young kids, Gianni and Joseph Jr. It will then move on to showcasing the dramatic prosecution of Charles "Chase" Merritt (the business partner) who was accused of murdering the McStay family.

Delving into the murder trial of Merritt, Two Shallow Graves will offer accurate and insightful interviews with both the prosecution and defense teams. Reports state that despite the fact that Merritt was convicted and given the death penalty, there was little proof that he was the perpetrator of the murders.

The docuseries will include clips of Merritt and his defense team working on the case, as well as interviews with those who were involved in the investigation and prosecution.

Broadcasting over three nights, the first three episodes will premiere on May 22, followed by episodes 4 and 5 on May 23, and concluding with episodes 6 and 7 on May 24. Discovery+ is also expected to drop the full 7-episode long Two Shallow Graves on the day of its conclusion on the platform.

What became of the McStay family?

Cathy Russon @cathyrusson Cathy Russon @cathyrusson BREAKING: #McStay Family Murders - The jury recommends a sentence of LIFE in prison without the possibility of parole. Charles Merritt was found guilty of murdering his business partner Joseph McStay, his wife Summer and their two children. BREAKING: #McStay Family Murders - The jury recommends a sentence of LIFE in prison without the possibility of parole. Charles Merritt was found guilty of murdering his business partner Joseph McStay, his wife Summer and their two children. https://t.co/tf7htNYCNb #McStay - Count 1 - Murder of Joseph McStay, jury recommends Life without the possibility of parole. Count 2 - Murder of Summer McStay, jury recommends Death. Count 3 - Murder of Gianni McStay, jury recommends Death. Count 4 - Murder of Joseph Jr. McStay, jury recommends Death. twitter.com/cathyrusson/st… #McStay - Count 1 - Murder of Joseph McStay, jury recommends Life without the possibility of parole. Count 2 - Murder of Summer McStay, jury recommends Death. Count 3 - Murder of Gianni McStay, jury recommends Death. Count 4 - Murder of Joseph Jr. McStay, jury recommends Death. twitter.com/cathyrusson/st…

According to several reports, Summer McStay, 43, Joseph McStay, 40, and their two young sons,Gianni, 4 and Joseph Jr., 3, mysteriously disappeared without a trace nearly 12 years ago in 2010. It was three years after their disappearance that the family's remains (bones) were unearthed in two shallow graves in a remote California desert.

Joseph's father, Patrick, discovered that his son, along with his family, were missing when he received an email from one of his son's business partners on February 9, 2010. The email from Joseph's former business partner stated that the latter hadn't heard from him.

😳 @Lauren15798 why would someone murder this family? look how cool the dad looks. #mcstayfamily why would someone murder this family? look how cool the dad looks. #mcstayfamily https://t.co/SW4UAUTbjM

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department's Det. Troy DuGal was onto the case the very following day, starting off by investigating the family's two-story house. Reportedly, there were no signs of violence or any criminal activity in the house, other than the usual day-to-day belongings of the family.

In an interview with People, DuGal said, recalling the incident,

"That’s weird. It was like two kids were sitting there eating popcorn, and then they were just gone."

Will Lester @WillLesterPhoto Murder defendant #charlesmerritt speaks with his attorney in San Bernardino court Monday morning prior to opening statements. Merritt is on trial for the 2010 murders of the #McStayFamily #mcstay from Fallbrook back in 2010. Murder defendant #charlesmerritt speaks with his attorney in San Bernardino court Monday morning prior to opening statements. Merritt is on trial for the 2010 murders of the #McStayFamily #mcstay from Fallbrook back in 2010. https://t.co/ob7Zr6vcN6

The McStay family had two pet dogs, Bear and Digger, who were left unattended in the backyard of the house and about $100,000 in Joseph's bank account, who owned a very successful decorative-fountain business.

Michael, Joseph's younger brother, said,

"It’s just not like them to walk out on a business, walk out on money, walk out on a home."

Where were the McStay family's remains found?

Steve Kuzj @SteveKuzj GUILTY. Charles Merritt, former business partner of Joseph McStay, has just been found guilty of killing the entire McStay family with a sledgehammer and burying their bodies in the desert. Whether or not Merritt receives the death penalty has yet to be decided. GUILTY. Charles Merritt, former business partner of Joseph McStay, has just been found guilty of killing the entire McStay family with a sledgehammer and burying their bodies in the desert. Whether or not Merritt receives the death penalty has yet to be decided. https://t.co/FtnSLrDXE1

Reportedly, a motorcycle rider in the Mojave Desert on November 13, 2013, made a horrifying discovery that finally put an end to years of speculation about the inexplicable disappearance of this family of four. A small human skull that looked like that of a kid was discovered by the motorcyclist.

Neither did the authorities in Fallbrook, California, discover any evidence of a break-in or violence at the couple's house, nor did the latter's credit card accounts reveal any signs of dubious behavior. The case was revisited almost four years later, when an off-road motorcycle rider discovered human bones 100 miles away in the Mojave Desert.

One of McStay's closest and most trustworthy friends/ex-business partners, Charles Merritt, was ultimately found guilty in the bludgeoneing deaths of the family before dumping their bodies out in the isolated desert.

Watch the horrifying murder story of the McStay family on ID's Two Shallow Graves, beginning May 22, 2022.

Edited by Babylona Bora