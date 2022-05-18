What time will Alien Endgame air on Discovery +? Release date, plot and more explored

Alien Endgame is a highly intriguing documentary set to make its debut this May 2022, exclusively on Discovery +. The documentary will be 2 hours long and will explore and conduct a close examination of the extraterrestrial dangers to our Planet Earth.

INE Entertainment has served as the producer for the 2-hour long jaw-dropping documentary for Discovery +. Mark Koops, Sarah Davies, and Eric Day have served as the executive producers for INE Entertainment, while Cecile Bouchardeau Weiland has served as the executive producer for Discovery +.

Since the announcement of this unique documentary by Discovery +, viewers have been eagerly waiting to discover what the documentary will unveil in front of their eyes. So, without further ado, let's look and find out all about the 2-hour-long documentary ahead of its premiere.

Learn all about the special documentary Alien Endgame before its arrival on Discovery +

What is the release date and time of the Alien Endgame?

The highly-arresting and absorbing 2-hour long documentary will arrive on May 20 (Friday), 2022, at 3:00 AM ET, exclusively on Discover +.

The official synopsis of the documentary, released by Discovery +, writes:

"In 2021, a groundbreaking Pentagon report revealed what the government had denied for decades – UAPs (unidentified aerial phenomena) or UFOs are real and may even pose a threat to our planet. In ALIEN ENDGAME, an all-new discovery+ two-hour documentary that begins streaming on Friday, May 20, former members of the U.S. military break their silence about the massive cover-up of their terrifying close encounters. And now we all must ask: are we prepared for an alien invasion?"

What can be expected from the documentary?

Reportedly, the Discovery + documentary Alien Endgame will feature an array of highly mindful and gripping interviews of those individuals who hold expert knowledge and insight into these much-spine-chilling extraterrestrial experiences.

The official synopsis of Alien Endgame writes:

"For decades, the U.S. government has largely ignored reports of mysterious flying objects observed by our military. But now, after years of speculation, government insider Rich Emberlin is finally investigating the truth. As a 30-year law enforcement veteran who has worked with the CIA and FBI, Emberlin believes we are in the midst of a massive military cover-up and that the stakes are at the highest level."

The synopsis further says:

"Emberlin joins forces with investigative reporter Melissa Tittl and UFO field investigator Roderick Martin to uncover what the government is hiding. The trio travels across the country to meet face-to-face with former members of the military, including former Air Force security officer Mario Woods. For the first time in 43 years, Woods travels back to Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, and shares with the team his harrowing story of when he first saw a spaceship hovering over the base’s nuclear silos, followed by a terrifying encounter with extraterrestrial beings. The team also interviews the grandsons of Captain Thomas F. Mantell, a Kentucky Air National Guard pilot who died when his fighter plane crashed after being sent in pursuit of a UFO."

It is safe to say that the documentary is set to portray a picture of what viewers have imagined and speculated about - this show will provide several justifications for unnatural activities that have been recorded and reported in the past.

Don't forget to catch Alien Endgame, premiering this May 20 (Friday), 2022, exclusively on Discovery +.

