Where is Betty Gore's ax murder house? Dallas Property recently listed for $344,900

Jessica Beil's Candy series on Hulu recounts the tale of Candy Montgomery, a Texas housewife whose affair with her best friend Betty Gore's husband led to a gruesome murder case in 1980. The former killed Betty when she attempted to confront her after learning of the affair.

It wasn't until she testified in court that she killed Betty Gore in self-defense that Candy Montgomery was acquitted. According to Montgomery's testimony, Betty confronted her about an extramarital affair with Allan Gore, charging with an ax.

It was only then that Candy used the same ax to strike Betty 41 times in self-defense.

Although the miniseries chooses to depict Candy's account of the incident, it leaves some room for interpretation as to precisely what transpired.

Where is Betty Gore's ax murder house?

According to reports, Betty Gore's (Melanie Lynskey) disfigured corpse was found in the utility room of her ordinary single-level brick house in Wylie, Texas, on June 13, 1980. The incident sent shudders across the little Dallas neighborhood where the victim resided.

With the premiere of the five-episode long Hulu limited series, the gruesome ax murder is making headlines once again, forty years after it transpired.

Betty and Allan Gore's (Pablo Schreiber) house, which they once shared with their two young children, has been sold almost six times since the murder in 1980.

According to the seller's real estate agent, the freshly remodeled three-bedroom, two-bathroom property was marketed in March of this year for $344,900 and sold a few weeks later to a couple at a rate higher than the listed amount.

Local real estate agent for Monument Realty, Marla McMullen, had represented the sellers when they purchased the property in 2020, and she represented them again in the sale. She said,

"It looks like a normal house. It's been remodeled enough that it's a different flow from when the murder happened."

According to McMullen and property records, in September 2020, her customers purchased the Gore house without seeing it since they were moving from out of state and paid $251,750. However, they sold the house after a year and a half because their family had grown, and they wanted more room.

It was only recently that McMullen revealed Betty Gore's death in the listing. However, it did not deter potential customers, with more than 40 people turning up to its latest open house. She even revealed that other people made bids that were more than the originally listed price.

Hulu's Candy will drop a new episode every day this week, telling the world the story of Candy Montgomery and Betty Gore.

