What happened to Betty Gore? Gruesome axe murder revisited ahead of Hulu's Candy premiere

When Betty Gore was brutally murdered in 1980 by her neighbor Candy Montgomery, the public was taken aback and shocked at the gruesome affair. Hulu's upcoming true-crime feature, Candy, is all set to document the axe murderer of Texas and shed some light on the whole incident.

Trigger warning: Violence and assault

Betty Gore, born Betty Pomeroy, grew up in a small town in Kansas before she moved to Texas. Betty was a popular kid in school, vivacious and colorful. She met Allan Gore, who was a teaching assistant in one of her classes. They started dating and later got married in 1970. The two moved to Collin County when their first daughter was born, and Betty became a teacher in the local school there.

What happened to Betty Gore?

Candy Montgomery was Betty and Allan's neighbor. The two neighbors were close and shared a lot of their lives together. However, when Betty discovered that Candy was having an affair with her husband, things got ugly. Betty confronted Candy about the affair, leading to an altercation between the two and the incident occurred.

On one fateful evening in June 1980, Allan called his neighbor, Richard Parker, to ask him to check on Betty, and Parker found her dead with 41 wounds made from an axe. Parker found her on the floor, her head and body badly mutilated, and a few feet away from her lay a three-foot long wood-handled axe. The footprints and the fingerprints that were found on the crime site led back to Candy and she was arrested.

All about the trial

Candy was Betty's neighbor. She was married to a man named Pat Montgomery, who worked as an electrical engineer at Texas Instruments. The couple had two children, a son and a daughter, and Candy, apart from being a mother and a housewife, was also an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Lucas.

Candy's lawyers claimed that she committed the murder out of self defense and it was Betty Gore who attacked her because she slept with her husband. When investigators interviewed Allan Gore, he admitted that he was having an affair with Candy. He was unsatisfied with his marriage but didn't want a divorce. So Candy broached the topic of an affair and he yielded. The two met in motels every other week for their rendezvous and it went well until Betty found out about it, which was way after the two ended their affair.

When Candy took the stand in court for the trial, she admitted to the murder. But the jury acquitted her of the crime on the grounds that it was in self-defence.

Catch Hulu's all-new true-crime series Candy to know more about the case of the axe-murderer.

