What time will Captive Audience air on Hulu? Release date and more about the true-crime documentary series

With a rising interest in true-crime, Hulu brings Captive Audience, another serial killer's story for its viewers. The streaming service has already set a release date for their next docuseries for fans of the true-crime genre and unlike other series of this genre, it looks like this documentary series will take a compelling new angle that is sure to captivate its audience with the story of the two brothers Steven and Cary Stayner.

Directed by Jessica Dimmock, Captive Audience features interviews and archive clips from Cary's hearings and confessions. It also features interviews with members of the Stayner family.

The series features Dimmock, Ashley Stayner (Steven Stayner’s daughter), Ted Rowlands (Court TV reporter), and Todd Andrews portaying Cary Stayner. Other subjects include Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Todd Makurath, Jen Casey, Nick Gilhool, Peter Rieveschl, Andrew Jacobs, and Alexandra Meistrell.

What is Captive Audience all about? Plot of the Hulu docuseries explored

Captive Audience is a three-episode docuseries that features the story of the Stayner brothers as one of them shot into the spotlight while another fell into a pit of emotional turmoil that eventually led to his downfall. The official synopsis of the Hulu series reads:

"This is the story of how a story gets told, and how the media’s magnifying glass impacts the characters caught in the narrative. Siblings Ashley and Steven Stayner Jr. never knew their famous father Steven, the child victim of a shocking California kidnapping, who tragically died in an accident when they were young. In 1972, seven-year-old Steven went to school - and never came home. His mother Kay struggles to keep the media interested in the case, and to hold her family together. Then, after seven years, a miracle: Steven returns. The media can’t get enough of the story and frantically descend on the Stayner home - but this isn’t the Hollywood ending it appears to be."

From the synopsis, it sounds like a generic true-crime series that chronicles the life and crimes of a serial killer. However, Captive Audience is much bigger than that. It mainly follows how the media influenced the public’s perception of a case like this by picking and choosing what to cover, which resulted in many lasting side effects, including Cary's psychological trauma. This seems like an interesting angle to take which involves the audience too.

When will the Hulu series air?

Captive Audience is all set to premiere soon on the Hulu streaming platform. Hulu has set the premiere date for April 21, 2022. Although Hulu does not officially announce when their new shows and movies will drop, new features are usually dropped on Hulu at 12.01 am ET.

To watch the true-crime series, interested viewers will have to have a paid Hulu subscription. Hulu has a wide range of plans to choose from and those interested in signing up for the streaming platform can choose from the array of plans offered by Hulu.

