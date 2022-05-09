What time will Candy episode 2 air on Hulu? Release date, plot, and more details explored

Candy, another of Hulu's true-crime series, is set to premiere on the platform and drop its second episode on Tuesday, May 10. The remaining episodes will premiere one after another this week, marking the finale premiere of the 5-episode long limited series on May 13.

During an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, the show's Executive Producer Michael Uppendahl revealed the reasons behind their decision to create a limited series with only five episodes:

"We wanted to distill it to its most majestic form. I felt like it needed to really sing and have a real vitality to it. The compression of the amount of time that we have to tell, it really helped that because there are some elements of the mundanity of their existence that fueled the episode — the crime. But I didn’t want to dwell in it and linger on it."

He added, further explaining the situation by referring to a quote said by film director Billy Wilder:

"'Let the audience add up two plus two, and they’ll love you forever.' I like a visceral approach like that. Language stories are beautiful and wonderful, too, but this was not one that would have been served by it."

Candy on Hulu: Release date, plot, and more about the limited series

While its first episode premieres on May 9 on Hulu, the second episode, titled Happy Wife Happy Life, is set to drop this Tuesday, May 10 at 9 pm PT/ midnight ET.

Candy recounts the events of the Candy Montgomery case featuring Jessica Biel (The Sinner), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), and Pablo Schreiber (Halo). The 30-year-old Montgomery, a married mother of two and a devout member of her local church, had a secret of her own: an extramarital relationship with her best friend Betty Gore's husband.

Montgomery killed Betty on June 13, 1980, and later on, revealed in court that Betty had approached her regarding her affair with Betty's husband, Allan Gore. According to her testimony, Gore approached her with an axe, and Montgomery killed her in an act of self-defense. Montgomery attacked Betty 41 times with the same weapon. The accused was eventually declared not guilty, a decision that received widespread criticism.

Over the course of five episodes, the Hulu miniseries has attempted to investigate the same case from a more dramatic point of view.

In the same interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, the show's creator and Executive Producer Nick Antosca also elucidated the show's attempt to narrate Montgomery's case 42 years later in the 5-episode long miniseries:

"Each episode has a discreet vibe. It’s like a day in the life. Here’s the affair, and here’s the investigation. Here’s the trial. We felt there were five acts to the story."

A new episode of the limited series arrives every day this week, and viewers are urged not to miss out on this gripping true-crime.

Episode 2 arrives on May 10 at 9 pm PT on Hulu.

