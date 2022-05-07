What time will Candy air on Hulu? Release date, streaming details, trailer and more about Jessica Biel's miniseries

Hulu is bringing to the streaming platform Candy, another true-crime drama series, featuring none other than the talented Jessica Biel in the lead role. The story is based on a true event that gripped Texas with fear when a housewife murdered her neighbor and friend Betty over an altercation regarding an affair.

The five-episode series is adopted from a book by the name of Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs, written by two journalists, Jim Atkinson and John Bloom.

They have also served as consulting producers on the Hulu true crime drama. The series has been created by Robin Veith and Nick Antosca, who also serve as co-executive producers. Here is everything to know about the series before it airs.

What is the plot of Candy?

The Hulu series centers on a Texas housewife by the name of Candy Montgomery who brutally murdered her friend when she caught Montgomery having an affair with her husband. According to the Hulu official synopsis:

"Candy Montgomery is a 1980s housewife and mother who did everything right — good husband, two kids, nice house, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions. But when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom. Until someone tells her to shush. With deadly results."

Starring Jessica Biel in the lead role, who impeccably portrays the Texan housewife-turned-murderer, the Hulu series also stars Melanie Lynskey as Betty Gore. Other actors include Timothy Simons, Pablo Schreiber, and Ral Esparza.

According to the creators, the show has been made as accurate as possible. Robin Veith even used court transcripts from the trial and hypnosis notes from Candy’s doctor for the script. However, nothing can be known for certain and some parts will of course be dramatized for a more entertaining viewing experience.

How to watch the Hulu series? Air date and more

Candy is all set to premiere on Hulu very soon, this May. The five-episode series will be dropping on Saturday, May 9, 2022. However, all the episodes will not be aired together.

Hulu will be airing the episodes in a five-night event. This means that new episodes will be available for streaming every day for five days. The finale will be aired on May 13, 2022.

To watch the series, viewers will have to be a subscriber to the Hulu streaming platform. Hulu subscriptions come at a price and a wide range of plans are available to choose from. Viewers may sign up for any to watch the drama series.

Catch the crime drama coming out soon this May on Hulu itself and find out the story of the axe murderer of Texas.

