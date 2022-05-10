Where is Betty Gore's husband Allan now? Rumored whereabouts explored as Jessica Biel's Candy premieres on Hulu

Hulu's five-night murder drama, Candy, premiered on Monday, 9 May, 2022. It revisits the case of Candace Montgomery, a Dallas resident accused of murdering her friend Betty Gore with an axe in 1980. Jessica Biel plays Montgomery, and Melanie Lynskey plays Gore in the series.

If you want to discover more about Betty's husband, Allan Gore, who was arguably at the core of the situation, we've got you covered.

A look at Allan Gore's relationship with Candy, and Betty's murder

Allan Gore, of Wylie, Texas, was the husband of victim Betty, who was murdered on June 13, 1980, by his lover Candy Montgomery. Betty was expecting their second kid, and she used to teach elementary school in Wylie. She loathed her job and was upset at being left alone while Allan was on business.

Candace and Allan first met at the Continental Inn on December 12, 1978. They maintained their romance for months by meeting every other week at the less expensive Como Motel.

Even though she felt horrible about lying to her husband, Pat, she was never uncomfortable around Betty. She even held a baby shower for herself. Their meetings were less frequent and less interesting once the baby was delivered. She would tell Allan that she loved him despite their understanding that there would be no emotional relationship.

On Friday, June 13, 1980, Allan went on a business trip. He realized his wife was not answering her phone after he tried calling her. When the search team entered the house to look for her, they discovered Gore's young daughter in her cot, as well as Betty's body in the utility room.

Where is Allan Gore now?

Several sources claim that Allan remarried during the brief period between Betty's death and the trial, despite which he lost custody of his two daughters to his late wife's parents.

He eventually became alienated from them, but according to his Facebook account, they appear to be back in touch, which is all that matters. Furthermore, Allan appears to be retired, living in Sarasota, Florida, and blissfully involved in a domestic partnership with someone completely new.

Did Candy murder Betty?

Candy Montgomery leaves court in 1980. Montgomery was acquitted of murdering her Wylie neighbor Betty Gore with an axe (Image via DMN File)

According to the police investigation, Betty was murdered with an axe. A bloodied footprint was also discovered at the murder scene. Montgomery damaged her summer sandals with a pair of lawn shears as a result of her discovery. Betty was hit 41 times in the body, 40 of which were while her heart was still beating.

She became the prime suspect in Betty's murder because she was the last person to see her alive. The police questioned her multiple times, and while her alibi appeared to be solid, that all changed when Allan admitted to having an affair with Candy, which gave the cops her probable motive.

She was then arrested and charged with murder, which she denied. She was later released on bail with her church's full support. She testified, and in the following days, the jury heard final arguments and reached its decision. Candy was declared not guilty and hence did not serve any time for the murder of Betty.

