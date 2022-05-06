Netflix's F1 docuseries Drive to Survive to have fifth and sixth seasons

Netflix and F1 have confirmed the renewal of the popular Drive to Survive series for a fifth and sixth season.

The next two installments will cover the 2022 and 2023 seasons. The series' previous four seasons have been immensely successful and have aided the growth of F1 viewership.

Announcing the renewal of the show, Netflix and F1 said in a joint statement:

“Netflix and Formula 1 can today confirm that the highly popular series, Formula 1: Drive to Survive has been renewed for a 5th and 6th season on Netflix. The series has grown in popularity over time, with Season 4 attracting the biggest audience to date and breaking into the weekly Top 10 in 56 countries.”

Formula 1 @F1



Formula 1: Drive To Survive is renewed for Season 5 and 6!



#F1 @netflix Here's to another two yearsFormula 1: Drive To Survive is renewed for Season 5 and 6! Here's to another two years 😍Formula 1: Drive To Survive is renewed for Season 5 and 6!#F1 @netflix https://t.co/IkWF4EWQ0L

The latest season, which covered the thrilling duel between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in the 2021 season, broke several records. It featured in the top 10 in 56 countries and was the number one show in 33 countries.

Drivers have complained about the staged content and dramatic portrayal of the sport in the series. However, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali recently confirmed that he would be speaking to the producers to curb the dramatization of the sport.

The statement also confirmed that the show is currently filming Season 5, which covers the current season.

The statement further stated:

“Offering unprecedented access, the new season will once again take fans behind the scenes, to witness first-hand how the drivers and teams prepare to battle it out for the 2022 and 2023 championships. The series will offer never-before-seen footage and interviews from the sport’s biggest names.”

F1 had a bumper opening night prior to the Miami GP

The opening night prior to the 2022 F1 Miami Grand Prix witnessed an overwhelming response from fans and audiences. The event featured DJ and music artist Kygo, who performed live at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Commenting on the opening event, the CEO of the Miami GP, Richard Cregan, said:

“The Opening Party with Musical Performances presented by Heineken® was an unforgettable way to introduce the stars of Formula 1 to the fans and celebrate the start of our first-ever race in Miami with a brilliant performance by Kygo and special guests."

The curtain raiser for the Miami race featured drivers, team principals and racers from the W Series and a global audience watching the live broadcast on social media.

As the first new circuit on the 2022 calendar, the East Coast race is creating a lot of hype in the motorsport community.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh