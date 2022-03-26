Drivers react to F1 CEO putting his foot down on Netflix to curb the fake rivalries shown in Drive to Survive

Reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen has reacted strongly to the Drive to Survive series and its portrayal of the sport.

While F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has decided to speak with Netflix to curb the dramatization of the sport, the Dutchman believes the series has portrayed his peers in the poor limelight.

Expressing his opinion on the series in a press conference in Saudi Arabia, Max Verstappen said:

“Well, I watched a few episodes of the last one and I was surprised as I suddenly found myself talking in it. And it's probably stuff from like, 2018 or something they picked up and used again, about fighting and what I like to do. But that already is not correct."

He added:

"I could hear that my voice was a bit different. And I realised also, actually, a lot of times I was saying stuff, and they were with this beam around, and they pick up a lot of stuff. So I have to be a bit more careful with that as well. It's just not my thing.”

The Dutchman felt the series used old footage of him to exaggerate storylines, despite him opting out, was incorrect. The series has drawn flack from purists of the sport for dramatizing its ongoings and portraying it wrongly. However, the reigning champion wants to be careful henceforth about what he says and how it is used.

Nathan Baugh @nathanbaugh27 Formula 1 is a $13 billion global behemoth.



But — until 2019 — it failed to crack the US market.



Then it launched Drive To Survive, the most effective content campaign in history.



Speaking to the Motorsport Network in Bahrain, the F1 CEO said:

“We will also talk to Netflix, because it is necessary that the story does not move away from reality, otherwise it no longer fits. It is a topic that we will address together with the drivers. We have to make sure that a project that has generated such exceptional traction has a language that continues to appeal, but without distorting the image and the meaning of the sport that we live with every day.”

Although the series has done wonders for the sport, the F1 CEO has decided to speak with the OTT platform to curb the dramatization of events. Domenicali believes tarnishing F1's image and incorrect portrayal is incorrect despite its gains in terms of audience.

Revealing that there are ongoing discussions with the drivers about the series, the Italian believes it is imperative to curb the platform from "distorting" the reality.

Max Verstappen disliked the portrayal of fellow F1 drivers on Drive to Survive

Apart from his personal dislike for the popular Netflix series, the Dutch champion also disliked the portrayal of his F1 peers in the current season. Referring to McLaren driver Lando Norris and former team-mate Daniel Ricciardo, the Red Bull champion expressed his views on the incorrect portrayal of their characters.

Highlighting his point of frustration with the show, the F1 champion said:

“For me personally, what I didn't like and it's not even about me, it was about Lando and Daniel, who I think are two great guys. They're really nice, first of all, and made it look like Lando was a bit of a dick, which he isn't at all."

Speaking more about Norris, Verstappen added:

"And again, you know, I think I know Lando and I think many people know Lando as a funny guy, a great guy. He has a great character. And actually when you look at that episode, you really think who is this guy? What the hell is going on?"

The defending F1 champions also said:

"And I think when you're new to the sport you don't like you've never seen a racing car or a Formula 1 car in general, they don't like him. And why should that be? Because he is a great guy.”

ESPN F1 @ESPNF1 Max Verstappen on the latest series of Drive to Survive 🗣 Max Verstappen on the latest series of Drive to Survive 🗣 https://t.co/46tJBoCjhX

According to the Dutchman, the show has faked rivalries in the sport. Many other F1 drivers, including Norris, have complained about the show in the past. Most believe the show steers away from reality and needs to adhere to the facts.

