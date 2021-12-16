Why is Max Verstappen not in Drive to Survive?

Netflix's Drive to Survive has been huge for the sport's popularity in America. Max Verstappen has, however, excluded himself from future seasons and won't be appearing on the show anytime soon. The first-time world champion feels as if the show fakes drama and creates tension between drivers.

The show gives fans a behind-the-scenes look into the sport known for its secrecy and exclusivity. Despite the rise in popularity, Max Verstappen has claimed he does not like being a part of it. In an interview with The Associated Press, he said:

"I understand that it needs to be done to boost the popularity in America. But from my side as a driver, I don't like being part of it. They faked a few rivalries which don't really exist, so I decided to not be a part of it and did not give any more interviews after that because then there is nothing you can show. I am not really a dramatic show kind of person, I just want facts and real things to happen."

Max Verstappen is expected to appear on the show despite having unenrolled himself from it as the 2021 season of F1 was based heavily on his rivalry with Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen won't be giving any interviews for the show but will feature extensively as he won the world championship this year.

Max Verstappen received a congratulatory message from Toto Wolff after winning the 2021 drivers' title

Despite having lodged two protests against the FIA's decision at the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Toto Wolff sent a congratulatory message to Max Verstappen one day after the Dutchman won his maiden drivers' title in the sport.

Mercedes felt as if the conditions under which Verstappen clinched the title from Lewis Hamilton were unfair, as a lack of clarity from the FIA led to Verstappen robbing the Briton of his eighth title on the final lap of the race. Both protests lodged by Mercedes were rejected by the FIA.

Toto Wolff also congratulated Red Bull team principal Christian Horner on his driver Verstappen's victory. Horner thanked the Austrian executive and wished him well on winning the constructors' championship. He said:

"I congratulated him on winning the Constructors' World Championship and reminded him that's where the money is paid, not the drivers, and that was it. I haven't heard or spoken with him since."

Both Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff will be absent from Thursday's FIA Prize Giving Ceremony.

